BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA) released a profit for full year that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $10.8 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $11.6 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $96.9 million from $97.1 million last year.Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $10.8 Mln. vs. $11.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $96.9 Mln vs. $97.1 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX