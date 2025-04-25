JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation moderated in March after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.The industrial producer price index climbed 8.3 percent yearly in March, slower than the 9.5 percent rise in February.Prices in the metal industry grew the most, by 17.6 percent from last year, and costs for marine products surged by 9.3 percent. The price index for exported products climbed 10.1 percent, while those for other manufacturing industries dropped by 1.7 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 1.0 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent increase in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX