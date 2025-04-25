WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $177 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $473 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $110 million or $0.33 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.6% to $7.677 billion from $8.304 billion last year.LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $177 Mln. vs. $473 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $7.677 Bln vs. $8.304 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX