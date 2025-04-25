BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 24 April 2025 were:

200.74p Capital only

200.79p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the tender offer with a calculation date as at close of business on 17 April 2025, a total of 10,910,252 Ordinary Shares were tendered. The costs of the tender offer are reflected in today's NAV. Following the purchase of the tendered shares on 29 April 2025, the Company will have 56,613,872 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,747,433 which are held in treasury.