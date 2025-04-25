Unlimit Group A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Unlimit Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 30 April 2025. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060816148 (UNLGRP) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights.

ISIN: DK0063969332 Name: Unlimit Group T-ret Ratio: 5:2 (DK)

Shareholders in Unlimit Group A/S will be allocated two (2) subscription rights per share held in the company on the record date. Five (5) subscription rights are needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price Trade in subscription rights (both days included): 30 April - 13 May 2025 Orderbook ID: 400493 Short name: UNLGRP T Market Segment / no First North Denmark / 100 Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table MIC Code DSME

Unlimit Group A/S makes a rights issue of a minimum of 250,000,000 new shares of DKK 0.01 and up to 581,547,766 new shares of DKK 0.01. Subscription price is DKK 0.02 per share of DKK 0.01. Subscription period: 2 May - 15 May 2025, both days inclusive.

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S