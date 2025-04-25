WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $1.217 billion, or $8.42 per share. This compares with $1.106 billion, or $7.55 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $13.735 billion from $13.679 billion last year.Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.217 Bln. vs. $1.106 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.42 vs. $7.55 last year. -Revenue: $13.735 Bln vs. $13.679 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX