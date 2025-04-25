MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - At least nine people were killed and dozens injured in a wave of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital and other cities overnight, early reports indicate.The latest Russian strikes reportedly damaged 12 buildings in the capital, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and key services, while phones have been heard ringing from the rubble.Other Ukrainian cities targeted included Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, and the northeastern cities of Sumy and Kharkiv, where the authorities reported 24 drone and missile strikes in total.'The casualty count is expected to rise as emergency teams continue search-and-rescue operations,' said the UN aid coordination office, OCHA.The development follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's reported decision to reject a US-led proposal to seek a peace deal with Russia that would have involved ceding territory lost during the war. In theory, this would include the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in addition to Crimea, which Russia annexed illegally in 2014.'Last night's large-scale attack by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on residential areas in Kyiv and surrounding regions is yet another appalling violation of international humanitarian law,' said the UN's top aid official in Ukraine, Matthias Schmale.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX