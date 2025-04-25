Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time.

The Notice of Meeting, which sets out the business proposed to be conducted at the Meeting, the Information Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com/agm. The record date for the Meeting was April 3, 2025.

Management's nominees for election to the Board are current board members Martin Pawlitschek, Fatou Gueye, Martino De Ciccio and new nominee, Peter Hemstead. If elected, Mr. Hemstead will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee, bringing extensive financial expertise and governance experience to the Company.

Martino De Ciccio, Chairman of Sanu Gold, commented: "We look forward to welcoming Peter to our Board of Directors. We are confident that he will make significant contributions to our Board and its Committees, given his extensive accounting knowledge and experience in the mining sector, as we continue to execute our strategy of unlocking exploration value."

About Peter Hemstead

Mr. Hemstead has over 25 years of management and finance experience in the mining industry. He has been a director of Fireweed Metals Corp. since April 2020 and served as Interim President & CEO of Fireweed from May 2024 until January 2025. He served as the CFO of Bluestone Resources Inc. from 2016 until December 2019 when he was appointed President & CEO and Chair of the Board until its acquisition by Aura Minerals Inc. in January 2025. He also served on the Board of Directors of Fiore Gold Ltd. from 2017 until its acquisition by Calibre Mining Corp. in 2022. Prior to that, he spent 10 years in a senior financial executive role at Capstone Mining Corp. (now Capstone Copper Corp.), leading the finance team through the successful expansion from an exploration and development stage mining company to an intermediate copper producer with multiple operations. Mr. Hemstead is a Chartered Professional Accountant with an Honours Bachelor Degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa. The Company has defined multi-kilometer long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. Sanu Gold is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:

Corporate Office:

717 - 1030 West Georgia Street | Vancouver, British Columbia | Canada | V6E 2Y3

Telephone: (647) 473-7268 | www.sanugoldcorp.com

