Versabank Announces The Results Of Its 2025 Meeting Of Shareholders

LONDON, ON, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") reports the results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in London, Ontario on April 24, 2025.
Each of the director nominees listed in VersaBank's Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2025, were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote are as follows, with percentages rounded to two decimal places:
Director
Number of Votes
Percentage of Votes
Cast
The Honourable Frank Newbould
In Favour:
10,013,335
104,228
98.97 %
1.03 %
Robbert-Jan Brabander
In Favour:
9,933,208
184,352
98.18 %
1.82 %
David A. Bratton
In Favour:
9,826,370
291,190
97.12 %
2.88 %
Gabrielle Bochynek
In Favour:
9,954,965
162,595
98.39 %
1.61 %
Peter M. Irwin
In Favour:
9,866,106
251,454
97.51 %
2.49 %
Richard Jankura
In Favour:
9,959,038
158,522
98.43 %
1.57 %
Arthur Linton
In Favour:
9,930,273
187,287
98.15 %
1.85 %
Susan T. McGovern
In Favour:
9,470,605
646,955
93.61 %
6.39 %
Paul G. Oliver
In Favour:
9,953,995
163,568
98.38 %
1.62 %
David R. Taylor
In Favour:
10,024,905
92,658
99.08 %
0.92 %
At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Bank.
VersaBank's Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
ABOUT VERSABANK
VersaBank is a North American bank with a difference. Federally chartered in both Canada and the US, VersaBank has a branchless, digital, business-to-business model based on its proprietary state-of-the-art technology that enables it to profitably address underserved segments of the banking industry in a significantly risk mitigated manner. Because VersaBank obtains substantially all of its deposits and undertakes the majority of its funding electronically through financial intermediary partners, it benefits from significant operating leverage that drives efficiency and return on common equity. In August 2024, VersaBank launched its unique Receivable Purchase Program funding solution for point-of-sale finance companies, which has been highly successful in Canada for nearly 15 years, to the underserved multi-trillion-dollar US market. VersaBank also owns Washington, DC -based DRT Cyber Inc., a North America leader in the provision of cyber security services to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Digital Meteor Inc. ("Digital Meteor"), VersaBank owns proprietary intellectual property and technology to enable the next generation of digital assets for the banking and financial community, including the Bank's revolutionary Digital Deposit Receipts ("DDRs").
VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ under the symbol VBNK.
www.versabank.com
