Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Vergiss die Indizes - Forge steigt um 40 %, während der S&P & Dow fällt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG | ISIN: NO0010904923 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ
Tradegate
25.04.25
14:43 Uhr
0,170 Euro
-0,006
-3,19 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1640,16914:52
0,1640,16914:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2025 13:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA was held today, 25 April 2025 in Oslo, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted as proposed.

Complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

For more information

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.