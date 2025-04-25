Hexagon Purus ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA was held today, 25 April 2025 in Oslo, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted as proposed.

Complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act