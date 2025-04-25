LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A satellite developed by British academics and engineers is set to become the first in the world to measure the condition of the Earth's forests from space.This work will be crucial to helping understand how tropical forests are changing, according to the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.The satellite, called Biomass, was manufactured at Airbus UK in Stevenage.It will be launched on April 29 from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.Conceived by University of Sheffield academic Professor Shaun Quegan, the satellite will create a 3D map of tropical forests after 17 months, then new maps every 9 months for the rest of the 5-year mission, providing insights normally hidden from human sight because of the difficulty in accessing these environments.Its revolutionary technology will help scientists capture vital data on the changes to carbon in forests as ecosystems are increasingly impacted by deforestation.Both deforestation, which releases carbon dioxide, and forest growth, which soaks up CO2 from the atmosphere, are crucial parts of climate change.Data on the biomass of tropical forests is CURRENTLY very limited because they are difficult to access.The Biomass satellite will be able to penetrate cloud cover and measure forest biomass more accurately than any current technology, which only see the top of the canopy. By providing better data it will help create a more accurate global carbon budget and better understanding of carbon sinks and sources which will help in developing and implementing effective strategies to achieve net-zero goals.Observations will also lead to better insight into the rates of habitat loss and, as a result, the effect this may have on biodiversity in the forest.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX