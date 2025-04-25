Johnson & Johnson and OMP present blueprint for supply chain transformation at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando

OMP, a leading provider of supply chain planning solutions, invites attendees of the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2025 to attend Johnson & Johnson's featured session. The presentation will highlight how the J&J Innovative Medicine division is transforming its supply chain to tackle global challenges using OMP's Unison Planning.

In this session, Joseph Bitterman, Vice President of Supply Chain Planning at Johnson & Johnson, will share how the Innovative Medicine division is driving a transformative planning initiative together with OMP. By leveraging advanced planning systems, agile practices, and AI-driven innovations, the division is boosting collaboration and delivering real results. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into this journey and walk away with actionable takeaways to elevate their own supply chain planning strategies.

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2025, taking place May 5-7 in Orlando, brings together global supply chain leaders to explore strategies for navigating supply chain volatility and driving future readiness. This year's focus is on managing risk and responding to disruptions to ensure business continuity and operational excellence despite ongoing uncertainty.

As a platinum sponsor of the conference, OMP invites attendees to visit booth 431 to learn more about Unison Planning. OMP's industry experts and leadership will be available to discuss today's pressing supply chain challenges and share how their solutions address complexity and deliver real results.

Don't miss the opportunity to hear from Johnson & Johnson and discover how supply chain planning solutions like Unison Planning can help drive agility in today's disruptive world.

Session at a glance

Title: OMP: Transforming Johnson & Johnson's supply chain planning to navigate uncertainty

Speaker: Joseph Bitterman, VP of Supply Chain Planning at Johnson & Johnson's Innovative Medicine division

When: Monday, May 5, 2025, at 4:00 PM EDT

Where: Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, Northern Hemisphere E

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, plastics and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning platform.

