Freitag, 25.04.2025
Vergiss die Indizes - Forge steigt um 40 %, während der S&P & Dow fällt!!
Coinsilium Group Limited: Extension of Exercise Period for 2023 Warrants

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Extension of Exercise Period for 2023 Warrants 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Extension of Exercise Period for 2023 Warrants 
25-Apr-2025 / 15:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Extension of Exercise Period for 2023 Warrants 
Gibraltar, 25 April 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN, OTCQB:CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture 
builder hereby reports that it has approved an extension to the exercise period of the warrants issued pursuant to the 
warrant instrument dated 20 April 2023 (the "Warrants"). The original expiry date of the Warrants was 27 April 2025. 
Following a resolution of the Board and execution of a Deed of Variation, the expiry date of the Warrants has been 
extended to 30 June 2025. 
All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged and in full force and effect. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                               +44 203 179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on holding Bitcoin and deploying digital asset strategies. In addition to acting as a Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza utilises stablecoins to generate yield, with the objective of enhancing the productivity of its Bitcoin holdings. Forza also promotes the broader adoption of digital assets, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  384814 
EQS News ID:  2124674 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2124674&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2025 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)

