Eniro Group AB: Mario von Dahn appointed new CFO at Eniro

Eniro Group AB has appointed Mario von Dahn as new CFO. Mario is a business-oriented and experienced CFO with a successful track record from various types of companies and business models, his most recent role was as CFO at Accedo. Mario has over 20 years of experience in financial management in international SaaS, telecom, and media companies. Mario is a certified public accountant and has extensive experience in leading roles in accounting, finance, and economics. Mario will take up his position on August 19, 2025.

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, CEO and Group President, Eniro Group AB

"We are very pleased that Mario has chosen to join us. With Mario, Eniro will gain a business-oriented and results-driven CFO who will be able to contribute broad expertise in financial management, growth, leadership, and business development."



For more information, please contact:

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO Eniro Group AB (publ)

Tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77

E-post: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com

This information is information that Eniro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.55 CET on April 25, 2025.

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2024, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 951 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.

