Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Common Stock Dividend, and Announces Share Repurchase Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter year ended March 31, 2025, and disclosed that, at its meeting on April 24, 2025, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025.

In addition, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program ("program"), pursuant to which the Company may purchase up to $50.0 million of Burke & Herbert common shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing and price of repurchases as well as the actual number of shares repurchased under the program will be at the discretion of the Company and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the stock price, share availability, alternate uses of capital, the Company's financial performance, and other factors. The program may be discontinued, suspended or reimplemented at any time at the Company's discretion.

Q1 2025 Highlights

  • For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $27.0 million, and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") was $1.80. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net income applicable to common shares totaled $19.6 million, and diluted EPS was $1.30. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income applicable to common shares totaled $26.6 million and adjusted diluted (non-GAAP1) EPS was $1.77.

  • For the quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.41% and the annualized return on average equity was 14.57%.

  • Ending total gross loans were $5.6 billion and ending total deposits were $6.5 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio was 86.3%. The net interest margin (non-GAAP1) was 4.18% for the first quarter.

  • The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.2 billion at the end of the first quarter.

  • Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves.

  • The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 11.7%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 14.7%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 10.1%.2

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer

"I'm pleased with our first quarter results that represent the first full quarter following our merger-related systems conversion. The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity, solid capital ratios, and adequate loss reserves. Expense management improved even as we continue to make investments for the long-term, including technology improvements to drive efficiency, our expansion in Bethesda, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia, and the relocation of certain operating activities to lower cost markets. With this start to 2025, we are well-positioned for disciplined growth that should deliver increased value for our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders."

Results of Operations

First Quarter 2025 compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

The Company reported first quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $27.0 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share, compared to fourth quarter 2024 net income to applicable to common shares of $19.6 million, or $1.30 per diluted common share.

Included in the fourth quarter of 2024 were pre-tax charges of $8.9 million of expenses related to the merger with Summit. Excluding these items from the fourth quarter of 2024 on a tax effected basis, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating income was $26.6 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share.

  • Period-end total gross loans were $5.6 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $24.7 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to the exiting of loans that do not align with the Company's desired risk profile.

  • Period-end total deposits were $6.5 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $26.6 million from December 31, 2024 as the Company continues its focus on deposit gathering strategies.

  • Net interest income for the quarter was $73.0 million compared to $70.7 million in the prior quarter due to a decrease in interest expense of $4.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $2.0 million. Lower interest expense was primarily attributable to lower deposit costs and the decrease in interest income was due to lower loan and security interest income. Lower loan interest income was mainly due to lower loan accretion related to purchase accounting treatment.

  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP1) increased to 4.18% versus 3.91% in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in yield from interest earning assets combined with a lower rate on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in yield from interest earning assets was slightly offset by lower accelerated loan accretion income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $11.4 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $2.2 million, or 12.9 bps of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $12.0 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $3.8 million, or 11.4 bps of net interest margin.

  • The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 1.99% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.17% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the cost of total deposits is due to a decrease in the rate as the balance of interest-bearing deposits increased by $24.1 million.

  • The Company recorded a provision expense on loans in the first quarter of 2025 of $900.0 thousand reflective of economic uncertainty.

  • The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2025, was $67.8 million, or 1.2% of total loans.

  • Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.0 million compared to $11.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a gain on sale of securities and collection of death proceeds from company owned-life insurance which increased non-interest income by $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2025.

  • Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $49.7 million compared to $52.5 million adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP1) in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily reflecting cost save realizations following the merger-related conversion that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Regulatory capital ratios2

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of March 31, 2025, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 11.7%2 and 14.7%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 10.1%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 13.5%2 and 14.6%,2 respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.2%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Further, factors identified herein are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm the Company. Accordingly, you should consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by the Company and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic, political, or market trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, changes in interest rates, market volatility and monetary fluctuations, and changes in federal government policies and practices, as well as the impact from recently announced and future tariffs on the markets we serve; increased competition; changes in consumer confidence and demand for financial services, including changes in consumer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; changes in asset quality and credit risk; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)




Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,



2025


2024


2024

Interest income







Taxable loans, including fees


$ 97,031


$ 28,045


$ 97,903

Tax-exempt loans, including fees


46


-


37

Taxable securities


9,487


8,943


9,868

Tax-exempt securities


3,267


1,361


3,191

Other interest income


955


396


1,794

Total interest income


110,786


38,745


112,793

Interest expense







Deposits


31,851


12,931


35,919

Short-term borrowings


3,192


3,655


3,383

Subordinated debt


2,729


-


2,754

Other interest expense


27


28


27

Total interest expense


37,799


16,614


42,083

Net interest income


72,987


22,131


70,710








Credit loss expense (recapture) - loans and available-for-sale
securities


900


(670)


960

Credit loss (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit exposures


(399)


-


(127)

Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses


501


(670)


833

Net interest income after credit loss expense


72,486


22,801


69,877








Non-interest income







Fiduciary and wealth management


2,443


1,419


2,429

Service charges and fees


2,089


1,606


4,447

Net gains on securities


1


-


744

Income from company-owned life insurance


1,193


547


1,887

Other non-interest income


4,297


682


2,284

Total non-interest income


10,023


4,254


11,791








Non-interest expense







Salaries and wages


20,941


9,518


25,818

Pensions and other employee benefits


5,136


2,365


4,840

Occupancy


4,045


1,538


3,630

Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance


4,084


1,281


4,531

Other operating


15,458


6,463


22,591

Total non-interest expense


49,664


21,165


61,410

Income before income taxes


32,845


5,890


20,258








Income tax expense


5,644


678


465

Net income


27,201


5,212


19,793

Preferred stock dividends


225


-


225

Net income applicable to common shares


$ 26,976


$ 5,212


$ 19,568

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)




March 31, 2025


December 31,
2024



(Unaudited)


(Audited)

Assets





Cash and due from banks


$ 63,294


$ 35,554

Interest-earning deposits with banks


85,552


99,760

Cash and cash equivalents


148,846


135,314

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


1,436,869


1,432,371

Restricted stock, at cost


35,112


33,559

Loans held-for-sale, at fair value


1,302


2,331

Loans


5,647,507


5,672,236

Allowance for credit losses


(67,753)


(68,040)

Net loans


5,579,754


5,604,196

Other real estate owned


2,625


2,783

Premises and equipment, net


132,289


132,270

Accrued interest receivable


34,481


34,454

Intangible assets


53,002


57,300

Goodwill


32,842


32,783

Company-owned life insurance


184,018


182,834

Other assets


196,950


161,990

Total Assets


$ 7,838,090


$ 7,812,185






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities





Non-interest-bearing deposits


$ 1,382,427


$ 1,379,940

Interest-bearing deposits


5,159,444


5,135,299

Total deposits


6,541,871


6,515,239

Short-term borrowings


300,000


365,000

Subordinated debentures, net


96,212


94,872

Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts


17,077


17,013

Accrued interest and other liabilities


124,930


89,904

Total Liabilities


7,080,090


7,082,028






Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock and surplus


10,413


10,413

Common stock


7,777


7,770

Common stock, additional paid-in capital


402,682


401,172

Retained earnings


452,736


434,106

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(88,024)


(95,720)

Treasury stock


(27,584)


(27,584)

Total Shareholders' Equity


758,000


730,157

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 7,838,090


$ 7,812,185

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
For the three months ended


Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages












March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Interest-earning assets:

Loans:










Taxable loans

6.96 %


6.91 %


7.34 %


7.33 %


5.41 %

Tax-exempt loans

5.80


5.87


5.63


5.55


-

Total loans

6.96


6.91


7.34


7.33


5.41

Interest-earning deposits and
fed funds sold

5.76


4.48


3.43


3.54


3.82

Securities:










Taxable securities

3.85


3.82


4.05


4.48


3.63

Tax-exempt securities

3.85


3.55


3.58


3.05


2.67

Total securities

3.85


3.75


3.91


4.05


3.43

Total interest-earning assets

6.31 %


6.22 %


6.56 %


6.49 %


4.66 %











Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:










Interest-bearing demand

2.16 %


2.51 %


3.19 %


3.00 %


0.63 %

Money market & savings

2.02


1.60


1.43


1.53


1.97

Brokered CDs & time
deposits

3.85


4.55


4.82


4.55


4.12

Total interest-bearing
deposits

2.53


2.76


3.02


2.90


2.41

Borrowings:










Short-term borrowings

3.88


4.17


4.06


4.38


4.82

Subordinated debt
borrowings and other

9.85


9.87


10.16


10.30


-

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

2.76 %


2.98 %


3.21 %


3.14 %


2.71 %











Taxable-equivalent net
interest spread

3.55


3.24


3.35


3.35


1.95

Benefit from use of non-
interest-bearing deposits

0.63


0.67


0.72


0.71


0.73

Taxable-equivalent net
interest margin (non-GAAP 1)

4.18 %


3.91 %


4.07 %


4.06 %


2.68 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
For the three months ended
(In thousands)


Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances












March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024











Interest-earning assets:

Loans:










Taxable loans

$ 5,651,937


$ 5,634,157


$ 5,621,531


$ 4,481,993


$ 2,085,826

Tax-exempt loans

4,057


3,115


4,310


3,041


-

Total loans

5,655,994


5,637,272


5,625,841


4,485,034


2,085,826

Interest-earning deposits and
fed funds sold

40,757


152,537


175,265


94,765


41,692

Securities:










Taxable securities

1,039,391


1,031,024


996,749


988,492


989,875

Tax-exempt securities

435,789


452,937


440,781


426,092


259,699

Total securities

1,475,180


1,483,961


1,437,530


1,414,584


1,249,574

Total interest-earning assets

$ 7,171,931


$ 7,273,770


$ 7,238,636


$ 5,994,383


$ 3,377,092











Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:










Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,216,243


$ 2,560,445


$ 2,144,567


$ 1,587,914


$ 489,779

Money market & savings

1,633,307


1,366,276


1,725,387


1,480,985


922,732

Brokered CDs & time
deposits

1,253,841


1,247,900


1,328,076


1,141,758


745,945

Total interest-bearing
deposits

5,103,391


5,174,621


5,198,030


4,210,657


2,158,456

Borrowings:










Short-term borrowings

336,245


325,084


304,849


376,063


307,446

Subordinated debt
borrowings and other

112,383


111,021


109,557


72,643


-

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

$ 5,552,019


$ 5,610,726


$ 5,612,436


$ 4,659,363


$ 2,465,902











Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,371,615


$ 1,411,202


$ 1,389,134


$ 1,207,443


$ 812,199

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024











Per common share information

Basic earnings (loss)

$ 1.80


$ 1.31


$ 1.83


$ (1.41)


$ 0.70

Diluted earnings (loss)

1.80


1.30


1.82


(1.41)


0.69

Cash dividends

0.55


0.55


0.53


0.53


0.53

Book value

49.90


48.08


48.63


45.72


42.92

Tangible book value
(non-GAAP1)

44.17


42.06


42.32


39.11


42.92











Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated)

Assets

$ 7,838,090


$ 7,812,185


$ 7,864,913


$ 7,810,193


$ 3,696,390

Average interest-earning assets

7,171,931


7,273,770


7,238,636


5,994,383


3,377,092

Loans (gross)

5,647,507


5,672,236


5,574,037


5,616,724


2,118,155

Loans (net)

5,579,754


5,604,196


5,506,220


5,548,707


2,093,549

Securities, available-for-
sale, at fair value

1,436,869


1,432,371


1,436,431


1,414,870


1,275,520

Intangible assets

53,002


57,300


61,598


65,895


-

Goodwill

32,842


32,783


32,783


32,783


-

Non-interest-bearing
deposits

1,382,427


1,379,940


1,392,123


1,397,030


822,767

Interest-bearing deposits

5,159,444


5,135,299


5,208,702


5,242,541


2,167,346

Deposits, total

6,541,871


6,515,239


6,600,825


6,639,571


2,990,113

Brokered deposits

246,902


244,802


345,328


403,668


370,847

Uninsured deposits

1,943,227


1,926,724


1,999,403


1,931,786


700,846

Short-term borrowings

300,000


365,000


320,163


285,161


360,000

Subordinated debt, net

113,289


111,885


110,482


109,064


-

Unused borrowing
capacity3

4,082,879


4,092,378


2,353,963


2,162,112


704,233

Total equity

758,000


730,157


738,059


693,126


319,308

Total common equity

747,587


719,744


727,646


682,713


319,308

Accumulated other
comprehensive income
(loss)

(88,024)


(95,720)


(75,758)


(100,430)


(100,954)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)












March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Income statement

Interest income

$ 110,786


$ 112,793


$ 118,526


$ 96,097


$ 38,745

Interest expense

37,799


42,083


45,347


36,332


16,614

Non-interest income

10,023


11,791


10,616


9,505


4,254

Total revenue (non-
GAAP1)

83,010


82,501


83,795


69,270


26,385

Non-interest expense

49,664


61,410


50,826


64,432


21,165

Pretax, pre-provision
earnings (non-
GAAP1)

33,346


21,091


32,969


4,838


5,220

Provision for (recapture
of) credit losses

501


833


147


23,910


(670)

Income (loss) before
income taxes

32,845


20,258


32,822


(19,072)


5,890

Income tax expense
(benefit)

5,644


465


5,200


(2,153)


678

Net income (loss)

27,201


19,793


27,622


(16,919)


5,212

Preferred stock dividends

225


225


225


225


-

Net income (loss)
applicable to common
shares

$ 26,976


$ 19,568


$ 27,397


$ (17,144)


$ 5,212











Ratios

Return on average assets
(annualized)

1.41 %


1.00 %


1.40 %


(1.06) %


0.58 %

Return on average equity
(annualized)

14.57


10.49


15.20


(12.44)


6.67

Net interest margin (non-
GAAP1)

4.18


3.91


4.07


4.06


2.68

Efficiency ratio

59.83


74.44


60.66


93.02


80.22

Loan-to-deposit ratio

86.33


87.06


84.44


84.59


70.84

Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) capital ratio2

11.72


11.53


11.40


10.91


16.56

Total risk-based capital
ratio2

14.73


14.57


14.45


13.91


17.54

Leverage ratio2

10.09


9.80


9.66


9.04


11.36

Allowance coverage ratio

1.20


1.20


1.22


1.21


1.16

Allowance for credit
losses as a percentage of
non-performing loans

104.63


177.34


189.05


207.10


91.99

Non-performing loans as
a percentage of total
loans

1.15


0.68


0.64


0.58


1.26

Non-performing assets as
a percentage of total
assets

0.86


0.53


0.49


0.46


0.72

Net charge-offs to
average loans
(annualized)

8.5 bps


5.2 bps


2.0 bps


5.4 bps


0.5 bps

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)


Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Net income (loss)
applicable to common shares


$ 26,976


$ 19,568


$ 27,397


$ (17,144)


$ 5,212

Add back significant
items (tax effected):











Merger-related


-


7,069


2,449


18,806


537

Day 2 non-PCD
Provision


-


-


-


23,305


-

Total significant items


-


7,069


2,449


42,111


537

Operating net income


$ 26,976


$ 26,637


$ 29,846


$ 24,967


$ 5,749












Weighted average
dilutive shares


15,026,376


15,038,442


15,040,145


12,262,979


7,527,489

Adjusted diluted
EPS 4


$ 1.80


$ 1.77


$ 1.98


$ 2.04


$ 0.76












Non-interest expense


$ 49,664


$ 61,410


$ 50,826


$ 64,432


$ 21,165

Remove significant items:











Merger-related


-


8,948


3,101


23,805


680

Total significant items


$ -


$ 8,948


$ 3,101


$ 23,805


$ 680

Adjusted non-interest
expense


$ 49,664


$ 52,462


$ 47,725


$ 40,627


$ 20,485

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items, such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Interest income


$ 110,786


$ 112,793


$ 118,526


$ 96,097


$ 38,745

Interest expense


37,799


42,083


45,347


36,332


16,614

Non-interest income


10,023


11,791


10,616


9,505


4,254

Total revenue (non-
GAAP 1)


$ 83,010


$ 82,501


$ 83,795


$ 69,270


$ 26,385

Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)


Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )





For the three months ended



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Income (loss) before taxes


$ 32,845


$ 20,258


$ 32,822


$ (19,072)


$ 5,890

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses


501


833


147


23,910


(670)

Pretax, pre-
provision earnings
(non-GAAP 1)


$ 33,346


$ 21,091


$ 32,969


$ 4,838


$ 5,220

Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )





For the three months ended



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Common shareholders' equity


$ 747,587


$ 719,744


$ 727,646


$ 682,713


$ 319,308

Less:











Intangible assets


53,002


57,300


61,598


65,895


-

Goodwill


32,842


32,783


32,783


32,783


-

Tangible common equity
(non-GAAP1)


$ 661,743


$ 629,661


$ 633,265


$ 584,035


$ 319,308

Shares outstanding at end
of period


14,982,807


14,969,104


14,963,003


14,932,169


7,440,025

Tangible book value per
common share


$ 44.17


$ 42.06


$ 42.32


$ 39.11


$ 42.92

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)


Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )





As of or for the three months ended



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Net interest income


$ 72,987


$ 70,710


$ 73,179


$ 59,765


$ 22,131

Taxable-equivalent adjustments


881


858


847


688


362

Net interest income
(Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE)


$ 73,868


$ 71,568


$ 74,026


$ 60,453


$ 22,493












Average interest-earning
assets


$ 7,171,931


$ 7,273,770


$ 7,238,636


$ 5,994,383


$ 3,377,092

Net interest margin
(non-GAAP 1)


4.18 %


3.91 %


4.07 %


4.06 %


2.68 %

The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.

(2) Ratios as of March 31, 2025, are estimated.

(3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.

(4) Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
703-666-3555
[email protected]

SOURCE Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
