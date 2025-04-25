Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Common Stock Dividend, and Announces Share Repurchase Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter year ended March 31, 2025, and disclosed that, at its meeting on April 24, 2025, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025.
In addition, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program ("program"), pursuant to which the Company may purchase up to $50.0 million of Burke & Herbert common shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing and price of repurchases as well as the actual number of shares repurchased under the program will be at the discretion of the Company and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the stock price, share availability, alternate uses of capital, the Company's financial performance, and other factors. The program may be discontinued, suspended or reimplemented at any time at the Company's discretion.
Q1 2025 Highlights
- For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $27.0 million, and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") was $1.80. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net income applicable to common shares totaled $19.6 million, and diluted EPS was $1.30. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income applicable to common shares totaled $26.6 million and adjusted diluted (non-GAAP1) EPS was $1.77.
- For the quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.41% and the annualized return on average equity was 14.57%.
- Ending total gross loans were $5.6 billion and ending total deposits were $6.5 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio was 86.3%. The net interest margin (non-GAAP1) was 4.18% for the first quarter.
- The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.2 billion at the end of the first quarter.
- Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves.
- The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 11.7%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 14.7%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 10.1%.2
From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer
"I'm pleased with our first quarter results that represent the first full quarter following our merger-related systems conversion. The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity, solid capital ratios, and adequate loss reserves. Expense management improved even as we continue to make investments for the long-term, including technology improvements to drive efficiency, our expansion in Bethesda, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia, and the relocation of certain operating activities to lower cost markets. With this start to 2025, we are well-positioned for disciplined growth that should deliver increased value for our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders."
Results of Operations
First Quarter 2025 compared to Fourth Quarter 2024
The Company reported first quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $27.0 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share, compared to fourth quarter 2024 net income to applicable to common shares of $19.6 million, or $1.30 per diluted common share.
Included in the fourth quarter of 2024 were pre-tax charges of $8.9 million of expenses related to the merger with Summit. Excluding these items from the fourth quarter of 2024 on a tax effected basis, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating income was $26.6 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share.
- Period-end total gross loans were $5.6 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $24.7 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to the exiting of loans that do not align with the Company's desired risk profile.
- Period-end total deposits were $6.5 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $26.6 million from December 31, 2024 as the Company continues its focus on deposit gathering strategies.
- Net interest income for the quarter was $73.0 million compared to $70.7 million in the prior quarter due to a decrease in interest expense of $4.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $2.0 million. Lower interest expense was primarily attributable to lower deposit costs and the decrease in interest income was due to lower loan and security interest income. Lower loan interest income was mainly due to lower loan accretion related to purchase accounting treatment.
- Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP1) increased to 4.18% versus 3.91% in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in yield from interest earning assets combined with a lower rate on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in yield from interest earning assets was slightly offset by lower accelerated loan accretion income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $11.4 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $2.2 million, or 12.9 bps of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $12.0 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $3.8 million, or 11.4 bps of net interest margin.
- The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 1.99% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.17% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the cost of total deposits is due to a decrease in the rate as the balance of interest-bearing deposits increased by $24.1 million.
- The Company recorded a provision expense on loans in the first quarter of 2025 of $900.0 thousand reflective of economic uncertainty.
- The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2025, was $67.8 million, or 1.2% of total loans.
- Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.0 million compared to $11.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a gain on sale of securities and collection of death proceeds from company owned-life insurance which increased non-interest income by $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2025.
- Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $49.7 million compared to $52.5 million adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP1) in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily reflecting cost save realizations following the merger-related conversion that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Regulatory capital ratios2
The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of March 31, 2025, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 11.7%2 and 14.7%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 10.1%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 13.5%2 and 14.6%,2 respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.2%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.
For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.
About Burke & Herbert
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; and other statements that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Further, factors identified herein are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm the Company. Accordingly, you should consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by the Company and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic, political, or market trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, changes in interest rates, market volatility and monetary fluctuations, and changes in federal government policies and practices, as well as the impact from recently announced and future tariffs on the markets we serve; increased competition; changes in consumer confidence and demand for financial services, including changes in consumer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; changes in asset quality and credit risk; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
Interest income
Taxable loans, including fees
$ 97,031
$ 28,045
$ 97,903
Tax-exempt loans, including fees
46
-
37
Taxable securities
9,487
8,943
9,868
Tax-exempt securities
3,267
1,361
3,191
Other interest income
955
396
1,794
Total interest income
110,786
38,745
112,793
Interest expense
Deposits
31,851
12,931
35,919
Short-term borrowings
3,192
3,655
3,383
Subordinated debt
2,729
-
2,754
Other interest expense
27
28
27
Total interest expense
37,799
16,614
42,083
Net interest income
72,987
22,131
70,710
Credit loss expense (recapture) - loans and available-for-sale
900
(670)
960
Credit loss (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit exposures
(399)
-
(127)
Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses
501
(670)
833
Net interest income after credit loss expense
72,486
22,801
69,877
Non-interest income
Fiduciary and wealth management
2,443
1,419
2,429
Service charges and fees
2,089
1,606
4,447
Net gains on securities
1
-
744
Income from company-owned life insurance
1,193
547
1,887
Other non-interest income
4,297
682
2,284
Total non-interest income
10,023
4,254
11,791
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
20,941
9,518
25,818
Pensions and other employee benefits
5,136
2,365
4,840
Occupancy
4,045
1,538
3,630
Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance
4,084
1,281
4,531
Other operating
15,458
6,463
22,591
Total non-interest expense
49,664
21,165
61,410
Income before income taxes
|
32,845
5,890
20,258
Income tax expense
5,644
678
465
Net income
27,201
5,212
19,793
Preferred stock dividends
225
-
225
Net income applicable to common shares
$ 26,976
$ 5,212
$ 19,568
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
March 31, 2025
December 31,
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 63,294
$ 35,554
Interest-earning deposits with banks
85,552
99,760
Cash and cash equivalents
148,846
135,314
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,436,869
1,432,371
Restricted stock, at cost
35,112
33,559
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
1,302
2,331
Loans
5,647,507
5,672,236
Allowance for credit losses
(67,753)
(68,040)
Net loans
5,579,754
5,604,196
Other real estate owned
2,625
2,783
Premises and equipment, net
132,289
132,270
Accrued interest receivable
34,481
34,454
Intangible assets
53,002
57,300
Goodwill
32,842
32,783
Company-owned life insurance
184,018
182,834
Other assets
196,950
161,990
Total Assets
$ 7,838,090
$ 7,812,185
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$ 1,382,427
$ 1,379,940
Interest-bearing deposits
5,159,444
5,135,299
Total deposits
6,541,871
6,515,239
Short-term borrowings
300,000
365,000
Subordinated debentures, net
96,212
94,872
Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts
17,077
17,013
Accrued interest and other liabilities
124,930
89,904
Total Liabilities
7,080,090
7,082,028
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock and surplus
10,413
10,413
Common stock
7,777
7,770
Common stock, additional paid-in capital
402,682
401,172
Retained earnings
452,736
434,106
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(88,024)
(95,720)
Treasury stock
(27,584)
(27,584)
Total Shareholders' Equity
758,000
730,157
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 7,838,090
$ 7,812,185
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest-earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable loans
6.96 %
6.91 %
7.34 %
7.33 %
5.41 %
Tax-exempt loans
5.80
5.87
5.63
5.55
-
Total loans
6.96
6.91
7.34
7.33
5.41
Interest-earning deposits and
5.76
4.48
3.43
3.54
3.82
Securities:
Taxable securities
3.85
3.82
4.05
4.48
3.63
Tax-exempt securities
3.85
3.55
3.58
3.05
2.67
Total securities
3.85
3.75
3.91
4.05
3.43
Total interest-earning assets
6.31 %
6.22 %
6.56 %
6.49 %
4.66 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
2.16 %
2.51 %
3.19 %
3.00 %
0.63 %
Money market & savings
2.02
1.60
1.43
1.53
1.97
Brokered CDs & time
3.85
4.55
4.82
4.55
4.12
Total interest-bearing
2.53
2.76
3.02
2.90
2.41
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
3.88
4.17
4.06
4.38
4.82
Subordinated debt
9.85
9.87
10.16
10.30
-
Total interest-bearing
2.76 %
2.98 %
3.21 %
3.14 %
2.71 %
Taxable-equivalent net
3.55
3.24
3.35
3.35
1.95
Benefit from use of non-
0.63
0.67
0.72
0.71
0.73
Taxable-equivalent net
4.18 %
3.91 %
4.07 %
4.06 %
2.68 %
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest-earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable loans
$ 5,651,937
$ 5,634,157
$ 5,621,531
$ 4,481,993
$ 2,085,826
Tax-exempt loans
4,057
3,115
4,310
3,041
-
Total loans
5,655,994
5,637,272
5,625,841
4,485,034
2,085,826
Interest-earning deposits and
40,757
152,537
175,265
94,765
41,692
Securities:
Taxable securities
1,039,391
1,031,024
996,749
988,492
989,875
Tax-exempt securities
435,789
452,937
440,781
426,092
259,699
Total securities
1,475,180
1,483,961
1,437,530
1,414,584
1,249,574
Total interest-earning assets
$ 7,171,931
$ 7,273,770
$ 7,238,636
$ 5,994,383
$ 3,377,092
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 2,216,243
$ 2,560,445
$ 2,144,567
$ 1,587,914
$ 489,779
Money market & savings
1,633,307
1,366,276
1,725,387
1,480,985
922,732
Brokered CDs & time
1,253,841
1,247,900
1,328,076
1,141,758
745,945
Total interest-bearing
5,103,391
5,174,621
5,198,030
4,210,657
2,158,456
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
336,245
325,084
304,849
376,063
307,446
Subordinated debt
112,383
111,021
109,557
72,643
-
Total interest-bearing
$ 5,552,019
$ 5,610,726
$ 5,612,436
$ 4,659,363
$ 2,465,902
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$ 1,371,615
$ 1,411,202
$ 1,389,134
$ 1,207,443
$ 812,199
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Per common share information
Basic earnings (loss)
$ 1.80
$ 1.31
$ 1.83
$ (1.41)
$ 0.70
Diluted earnings (loss)
1.80
1.30
1.82
(1.41)
0.69
Cash dividends
0.55
0.55
0.53
0.53
0.53
Book value
49.90
48.08
48.63
45.72
42.92
Tangible book value
44.17
42.06
42.32
39.11
42.92
Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated)
Assets
$ 7,838,090
$ 7,812,185
$ 7,864,913
$ 7,810,193
$ 3,696,390
Average interest-earning assets
7,171,931
7,273,770
7,238,636
5,994,383
3,377,092
Loans (gross)
5,647,507
5,672,236
5,574,037
5,616,724
2,118,155
Loans (net)
5,579,754
5,604,196
5,506,220
5,548,707
2,093,549
Securities, available-for-
1,436,869
1,432,371
1,436,431
1,414,870
1,275,520
Intangible assets
53,002
57,300
61,598
65,895
-
Goodwill
32,842
32,783
32,783
32,783
-
Non-interest-bearing
1,382,427
1,379,940
1,392,123
1,397,030
822,767
Interest-bearing deposits
5,159,444
5,135,299
5,208,702
5,242,541
2,167,346
Deposits, total
6,541,871
6,515,239
6,600,825
6,639,571
2,990,113
Brokered deposits
246,902
244,802
345,328
403,668
370,847
Uninsured deposits
1,943,227
1,926,724
1,999,403
1,931,786
700,846
Short-term borrowings
300,000
365,000
320,163
285,161
360,000
Subordinated debt, net
113,289
111,885
110,482
109,064
-
Unused borrowing
4,082,879
4,092,378
2,353,963
2,162,112
704,233
Total equity
758,000
730,157
738,059
693,126
319,308
Total common equity
747,587
719,744
727,646
682,713
319,308
Accumulated other
(88,024)
(95,720)
(75,758)
(100,430)
(100,954)
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Income statement
Interest income
$ 110,786
$ 112,793
$ 118,526
$ 96,097
$ 38,745
Interest expense
37,799
42,083
45,347
36,332
16,614
Non-interest income
10,023
11,791
10,616
9,505
4,254
Total revenue (non-
83,010
82,501
83,795
69,270
26,385
Non-interest expense
49,664
61,410
50,826
64,432
21,165
Pretax, pre-provision
33,346
21,091
32,969
4,838
5,220
Provision for (recapture
501
833
147
23,910
(670)
Income (loss) before
32,845
20,258
32,822
(19,072)
5,890
Income tax expense
5,644
465
5,200
(2,153)
678
Net income (loss)
27,201
19,793
27,622
(16,919)
5,212
Preferred stock dividends
225
225
225
225
-
Net income (loss)
$ 26,976
$ 19,568
$ 27,397
$ (17,144)
$ 5,212
Ratios
Return on average assets
1.41 %
1.00 %
1.40 %
(1.06) %
0.58 %
Return on average equity
14.57
10.49
15.20
(12.44)
6.67
Net interest margin (non-
4.18
3.91
4.07
4.06
2.68
Efficiency ratio
59.83
74.44
60.66
93.02
80.22
Loan-to-deposit ratio
86.33
87.06
84.44
84.59
70.84
Common Equity Tier 1
11.72
11.53
11.40
10.91
16.56
Total risk-based capital
14.73
14.57
14.45
13.91
17.54
Leverage ratio2
10.09
9.80
9.66
9.04
11.36
Allowance coverage ratio
1.20
1.20
1.22
1.21
1.16
Allowance for credit
104.63
177.34
189.05
207.10
91.99
Non-performing loans as
1.15
0.68
0.64
0.58
1.26
Non-performing assets as
0.86
0.53
0.49
0.46
0.72
Net charge-offs to
8.5 bps
5.2 bps
2.0 bps
5.4 bps
0.5 bps
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Net income (loss)
$ 26,976
$ 19,568
$ 27,397
$ (17,144)
$ 5,212
Add back significant
Merger-related
-
7,069
2,449
18,806
537
Day 2 non-PCD
-
-
-
23,305
-
Total significant items
-
7,069
2,449
42,111
537
Operating net income
$ 26,976
$ 26,637
$ 29,846
$ 24,967
$ 5,749
Weighted average
15,026,376
15,038,442
15,040,145
12,262,979
7,527,489
Adjusted diluted
$ 1.80
$ 1.77
$ 1.98
$ 2.04
$ 0.76
Non-interest expense
$ 49,664
$ 61,410
$ 50,826
$ 64,432
$ 21,165
Remove significant items:
Merger-related
-
8,948
3,101
23,805
680
Total significant items
$ -
$ 8,948
$ 3,101
$ 23,805
$ 680
Adjusted non-interest
$ 49,664
$ 52,462
$ 47,725
$ 40,627
$ 20,485
Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items, such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.
Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
$ 110,786
$ 112,793
$ 118,526
$ 96,097
$ 38,745
Interest expense
37,799
42,083
45,347
36,332
16,614
Non-interest income
10,023
11,791
10,616
9,505
4,254
Total revenue (non-
$ 83,010
$ 82,501
$ 83,795
$ 69,270
$ 26,385
Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Income (loss) before taxes
$ 32,845
$ 20,258
$ 32,822
$ (19,072)
$ 5,890
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
501
833
147
23,910
(670)
Pretax, pre-
$ 33,346
$ 21,091
$ 32,969
$ 4,838
$ 5,220
Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.
Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Common shareholders' equity
$ 747,587
$ 719,744
$ 727,646
$ 682,713
$ 319,308
Less:
Intangible assets
53,002
57,300
61,598
65,895
-
Goodwill
32,842
32,783
32,783
32,783
-
Tangible common equity
$ 661,743
$ 629,661
$ 633,265
$ 584,035
$ 319,308
Shares outstanding at end
14,982,807
14,969,104
14,963,003
14,932,169
7,440,025
Tangible book value per
$ 44.17
$ 42.06
$ 42.32
$ 39.11
$ 42.92
In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )
As of or for the three months ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Net interest income
$ 72,987
$ 70,710
$ 73,179
$ 59,765
$ 22,131
Taxable-equivalent adjustments
881
858
847
688
362
Net interest income
$ 73,868
$ 71,568
$ 74,026
$ 60,453
$ 22,493
Average interest-earning
$ 7,171,931
$ 7,273,770
$ 7,238,636
$ 5,994,383
$ 3,377,092
Net interest margin
4.18 %
3.91 %
4.07 %
4.06 %
2.68 %
The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.
(2) Ratios as of March 31, 2025, are estimated.
(3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.
(4) Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
703-666-3555
[email protected]
SOURCE Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.