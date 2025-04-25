Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Common Stock Dividend, and Announces Share Repurchase Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter year ended March 31, 2025, and disclosed that, at its meeting on April 24, 2025, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025.

In addition, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program ("program"), pursuant to which the Company may purchase up to $50.0 million of Burke & Herbert common shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing and price of repurchases as well as the actual number of shares repurchased under the program will be at the discretion of the Company and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the stock price, share availability, alternate uses of capital, the Company's financial performance, and other factors. The program may be discontinued, suspended or reimplemented at any time at the Company's discretion.

Q1 2025 Highlights

For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $27.0 million, and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") was $1.80. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net income applicable to common shares totaled $19.6 million, and diluted EPS was $1.30. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, adjusted (non-GAAP 1 ) operating net income applicable to common shares totaled $26.6 million and adjusted diluted (non-GAAP 1 ) EPS was $1.77.





) operating net income applicable to common shares totaled $26.6 million and adjusted diluted (non-GAAP ) EPS was $1.77. For the quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.41% and the annualized return on average equity was 14.57%.





Ending total gross loans were $5.6 billion and ending total deposits were $6.5 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio was 86.3%. The net interest margin (non-GAAP 1 ) was 4.18% for the first quarter.





) was 4.18% for the first quarter. The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.2 billion at the end of the first quarter.





Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves.





The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 11.7%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 14.7%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 10.1%.2

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer

"I'm pleased with our first quarter results that represent the first full quarter following our merger-related systems conversion. The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity, solid capital ratios, and adequate loss reserves. Expense management improved even as we continue to make investments for the long-term, including technology improvements to drive efficiency, our expansion in Bethesda, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia, and the relocation of certain operating activities to lower cost markets. With this start to 2025, we are well-positioned for disciplined growth that should deliver increased value for our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders."

Results of Operations

First Quarter 2025 compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

The Company reported first quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $27.0 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share, compared to fourth quarter 2024 net income to applicable to common shares of $19.6 million, or $1.30 per diluted common share.

Included in the fourth quarter of 2024 were pre-tax charges of $8.9 million of expenses related to the merger with Summit. Excluding these items from the fourth quarter of 2024 on a tax effected basis, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating income was $26.6 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share.

Period-end total gross loans were $5.6 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $24.7 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to the exiting of loans that do not align with the Company's desired risk profile.





Period-end total deposits were $6.5 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $26.6 million from December 31, 2024 as the Company continues its focus on deposit gathering strategies.





Net interest income for the quarter was $73.0 million compared to $70.7 million in the prior quarter due to a decrease in interest expense of $4.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $2.0 million. Lower interest expense was primarily attributable to lower deposit costs and the decrease in interest income was due to lower loan and security interest income. Lower loan interest income was mainly due to lower loan accretion related to purchase accounting treatment.





Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP 1 ) increased to 4.18% versus 3.91% in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in yield from interest earning assets combined with a lower rate on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in yield from interest earning assets was slightly offset by lower accelerated loan accretion income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.





) increased to 4.18% versus 3.91% in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in yield from interest earning assets combined with a lower rate on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in yield from interest earning assets was slightly offset by lower accelerated loan accretion income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $11.4 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $2.2 million, or 12.9 bps of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $12.0 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $3.8 million, or 11.4 bps of net interest margin.





The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 1.99% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.17% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the cost of total deposits is due to a decrease in the rate as the balance of interest-bearing deposits increased by $24.1 million.





The Company recorded a provision expense on loans in the first quarter of 2025 of $900.0 thousand reflective of economic uncertainty.





The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2025, was $67.8 million, or 1.2% of total loans.





Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.0 million compared to $11.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a gain on sale of securities and collection of death proceeds from company owned-life insurance which increased non-interest income by $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2025.





Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $49.7 million compared to $52.5 million adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP1) in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily reflecting cost save realizations following the merger-related conversion that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Regulatory capital ratios 2

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of March 31, 2025, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 11.7%2 and 14.7%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 10.1%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 13.5%2 and 14.6%,2 respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.2%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Further, factors identified herein are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm the Company. Accordingly, you should consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by the Company and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic, political, or market trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, changes in interest rates, market volatility and monetary fluctuations, and changes in federal government policies and practices, as well as the impact from recently announced and future tariffs on the markets we serve; increased competition; changes in consumer confidence and demand for financial services, including changes in consumer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; changes in asset quality and credit risk; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2024 Interest income











Taxable loans, including fees

$ 97,031

$ 28,045

$ 97,903 Tax-exempt loans, including fees

46

-

37 Taxable securities

9,487

8,943

9,868 Tax-exempt securities

3,267

1,361

3,191 Other interest income

955

396

1,794 Total interest income

110,786

38,745

112,793 Interest expense











Deposits

31,851

12,931

35,919 Short-term borrowings

3,192

3,655

3,383 Subordinated debt

2,729

-

2,754 Other interest expense

27

28

27 Total interest expense

37,799

16,614

42,083 Net interest income

72,987

22,131

70,710













Credit loss expense (recapture) - loans and available-for-sale

securities

900

(670)

960 Credit loss (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit exposures

(399)

-

(127) Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses

501

(670)

833 Net interest income after credit loss expense

72,486

22,801

69,877













Non-interest income











Fiduciary and wealth management

2,443

1,419

2,429 Service charges and fees

2,089

1,606

4,447 Net gains on securities

1

-

744 Income from company-owned life insurance

1,193

547

1,887 Other non-interest income

4,297

682

2,284 Total non-interest income

10,023

4,254

11,791













Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages

20,941

9,518

25,818 Pensions and other employee benefits

5,136

2,365

4,840 Occupancy

4,045

1,538

3,630 Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance

4,084

1,281

4,531 Other operating

15,458

6,463

22,591 Total non-interest expense

49,664

21,165

61,410 Income before income taxes

32,845

5,890

20,258













Income tax expense

5,644

678

465 Net income

27,201

5,212

19,793 Preferred stock dividends

225

-

225 Net income applicable to common shares

$ 26,976

$ 5,212

$ 19,568

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





March 31, 2025

December 31,

2024



(Unaudited)

(Audited) Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 63,294

$ 35,554 Interest-earning deposits with banks

85,552

99,760 Cash and cash equivalents

148,846

135,314 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,436,869

1,432,371 Restricted stock, at cost

35,112

33,559 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value

1,302

2,331 Loans

5,647,507

5,672,236 Allowance for credit losses

(67,753)

(68,040) Net loans

5,579,754

5,604,196 Other real estate owned

2,625

2,783 Premises and equipment, net

132,289

132,270 Accrued interest receivable

34,481

34,454 Intangible assets

53,002

57,300 Goodwill

32,842

32,783 Company-owned life insurance

184,018

182,834 Other assets

196,950

161,990 Total Assets

$ 7,838,090

$ 7,812,185









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities







Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,382,427

$ 1,379,940 Interest-bearing deposits

5,159,444

5,135,299 Total deposits

6,541,871

6,515,239 Short-term borrowings

300,000

365,000 Subordinated debentures, net

96,212

94,872 Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts

17,077

17,013 Accrued interest and other liabilities

124,930

89,904 Total Liabilities

7,080,090

7,082,028









Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock and surplus

10,413

10,413 Common stock

7,777

7,770 Common stock, additional paid-in capital

402,682

401,172 Retained earnings

452,736

434,106 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(88,024)

(95,720) Treasury stock

(27,584)

(27,584) Total Shareholders' Equity

758,000

730,157 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 7,838,090

$ 7,812,185

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended

Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages





















March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Interest-earning assets: Loans:

















Taxable loans 6.96 %

6.91 %

7.34 %

7.33 %

5.41 % Tax-exempt loans 5.80

5.87

5.63

5.55

- Total loans 6.96

6.91

7.34

7.33

5.41 Interest-earning deposits and

fed funds sold 5.76

4.48

3.43

3.54

3.82 Securities:

















Taxable securities 3.85

3.82

4.05

4.48

3.63 Tax-exempt securities 3.85

3.55

3.58

3.05

2.67 Total securities 3.85

3.75

3.91

4.05

3.43 Total interest-earning assets 6.31 %

6.22 %

6.56 %

6.49 %

4.66 %



















Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand 2.16 %

2.51 %

3.19 %

3.00 %

0.63 % Money market & savings 2.02

1.60

1.43

1.53

1.97 Brokered CDs & time

deposits 3.85

4.55

4.82

4.55

4.12 Total interest-bearing

deposits 2.53

2.76

3.02

2.90

2.41 Borrowings:

















Short-term borrowings 3.88

4.17

4.06

4.38

4.82 Subordinated debt

borrowings and other 9.85

9.87

10.16

10.30

- Total interest-bearing

liabilities 2.76 %

2.98 %

3.21 %

3.14 %

2.71 %



















Taxable-equivalent net

interest spread 3.55

3.24

3.35

3.35

1.95 Benefit from use of non-

interest-bearing deposits 0.63

0.67

0.72

0.71

0.73 Taxable-equivalent net

interest margin (non-GAAP 1) 4.18 %

3.91 %

4.07 %

4.06 %

2.68 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended

(In thousands)

Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances





















March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024



















Interest-earning assets: Loans:

















Taxable loans $ 5,651,937

$ 5,634,157

$ 5,621,531

$ 4,481,993

$ 2,085,826 Tax-exempt loans 4,057

3,115

4,310

3,041

- Total loans 5,655,994

5,637,272

5,625,841

4,485,034

2,085,826 Interest-earning deposits and

fed funds sold 40,757

152,537

175,265

94,765

41,692 Securities:

















Taxable securities 1,039,391

1,031,024

996,749

988,492

989,875 Tax-exempt securities 435,789

452,937

440,781

426,092

259,699 Total securities 1,475,180

1,483,961

1,437,530

1,414,584

1,249,574 Total interest-earning assets $ 7,171,931

$ 7,273,770

$ 7,238,636

$ 5,994,383

$ 3,377,092



















Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand $ 2,216,243

$ 2,560,445

$ 2,144,567

$ 1,587,914

$ 489,779 Money market & savings 1,633,307

1,366,276

1,725,387

1,480,985

922,732 Brokered CDs & time

deposits 1,253,841

1,247,900

1,328,076

1,141,758

745,945 Total interest-bearing

deposits 5,103,391

5,174,621

5,198,030

4,210,657

2,158,456 Borrowings:

















Short-term borrowings 336,245

325,084

304,849

376,063

307,446 Subordinated debt

borrowings and other 112,383

111,021

109,557

72,643

- Total interest-bearing

liabilities $ 5,552,019

$ 5,610,726

$ 5,612,436

$ 4,659,363

$ 2,465,902



















Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,371,615

$ 1,411,202

$ 1,389,134

$ 1,207,443

$ 812,199

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024



















Per common share information Basic earnings (loss) $ 1.80

$ 1.31

$ 1.83

$ (1.41)

$ 0.70 Diluted earnings (loss) 1.80

1.30

1.82

(1.41)

0.69 Cash dividends 0.55

0.55

0.53

0.53

0.53 Book value 49.90

48.08

48.63

45.72

42.92 Tangible book value

(non-GAAP1) 44.17

42.06

42.32

39.11

42.92



















Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated) Assets $ 7,838,090

$ 7,812,185

$ 7,864,913

$ 7,810,193

$ 3,696,390 Average interest-earning assets 7,171,931

7,273,770

7,238,636

5,994,383

3,377,092 Loans (gross) 5,647,507

5,672,236

5,574,037

5,616,724

2,118,155 Loans (net) 5,579,754

5,604,196

5,506,220

5,548,707

2,093,549 Securities, available-for-

sale, at fair value 1,436,869

1,432,371

1,436,431

1,414,870

1,275,520 Intangible assets 53,002

57,300

61,598

65,895

- Goodwill 32,842

32,783

32,783

32,783

- Non-interest-bearing

deposits 1,382,427

1,379,940

1,392,123

1,397,030

822,767 Interest-bearing deposits 5,159,444

5,135,299

5,208,702

5,242,541

2,167,346 Deposits, total 6,541,871

6,515,239

6,600,825

6,639,571

2,990,113 Brokered deposits 246,902

244,802

345,328

403,668

370,847 Uninsured deposits 1,943,227

1,926,724

1,999,403

1,931,786

700,846 Short-term borrowings 300,000

365,000

320,163

285,161

360,000 Subordinated debt, net 113,289

111,885

110,482

109,064

- Unused borrowing

capacity3 4,082,879

4,092,378

2,353,963

2,162,112

704,233 Total equity 758,000

730,157

738,059

693,126

319,308 Total common equity 747,587

719,744

727,646

682,713

319,308 Accumulated other

comprehensive income

(loss) (88,024)

(95,720)

(75,758)

(100,430)

(100,954)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)





















March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Income statement Interest income $ 110,786

$ 112,793

$ 118,526

$ 96,097

$ 38,745 Interest expense 37,799

42,083

45,347

36,332

16,614 Non-interest income 10,023

11,791

10,616

9,505

4,254 Total revenue (non-

GAAP1) 83,010

82,501

83,795

69,270

26,385 Non-interest expense 49,664

61,410

50,826

64,432

21,165 Pretax, pre-provision

earnings (non-

GAAP1) 33,346

21,091

32,969

4,838

5,220 Provision for (recapture

of) credit losses 501

833

147

23,910

(670) Income (loss) before

income taxes 32,845

20,258

32,822

(19,072)

5,890 Income tax expense

(benefit) 5,644

465

5,200

(2,153)

678 Net income (loss) 27,201

19,793

27,622

(16,919)

5,212 Preferred stock dividends 225

225

225

225

- Net income (loss)

applicable to common

shares $ 26,976

$ 19,568

$ 27,397

$ (17,144)

$ 5,212



















Ratios Return on average assets

(annualized) 1.41 %

1.00 %

1.40 %

(1.06) %

0.58 % Return on average equity

(annualized) 14.57

10.49

15.20

(12.44)

6.67 Net interest margin (non-

GAAP1) 4.18

3.91

4.07

4.06

2.68 Efficiency ratio 59.83

74.44

60.66

93.02

80.22 Loan-to-deposit ratio 86.33

87.06

84.44

84.59

70.84 Common Equity Tier 1

(CET1) capital ratio2 11.72

11.53

11.40

10.91

16.56 Total risk-based capital

ratio2 14.73

14.57

14.45

13.91

17.54 Leverage ratio2 10.09

9.80

9.66

9.04

11.36 Allowance coverage ratio 1.20

1.20

1.22

1.21

1.16 Allowance for credit

losses as a percentage of

non-performing loans 104.63

177.34

189.05

207.10

91.99 Non-performing loans as

a percentage of total

loans 1.15

0.68

0.64

0.58

1.26 Non-performing assets as

a percentage of total

assets 0.86

0.53

0.49

0.46

0.72 Net charge-offs to

average loans

(annualized) 8.5 bps

5.2 bps

2.0 bps

5.4 bps

0.5 bps

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Net income (loss)

applicable to common shares

$ 26,976

$ 19,568

$ 27,397

$ (17,144)

$ 5,212 Add back significant

items (tax effected):



















Merger-related

-

7,069

2,449

18,806

537 Day 2 non-PCD

Provision

-

-

-

23,305

- Total significant items

-

7,069

2,449

42,111

537 Operating net income

$ 26,976

$ 26,637

$ 29,846

$ 24,967

$ 5,749





















Weighted average

dilutive shares

15,026,376

15,038,442

15,040,145

12,262,979

7,527,489 Adjusted diluted

EPS 4

$ 1.80

$ 1.77

$ 1.98

$ 2.04

$ 0.76





















Non-interest expense

$ 49,664

$ 61,410

$ 50,826

$ 64,432

$ 21,165 Remove significant items:



















Merger-related

-

8,948

3,101

23,805

680 Total significant items

$ -

$ 8,948

$ 3,101

$ 23,805

$ 680 Adjusted non-interest

expense

$ 49,664

$ 52,462

$ 47,725

$ 40,627

$ 20,485

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items, such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Interest income

$ 110,786

$ 112,793

$ 118,526

$ 96,097

$ 38,745 Interest expense

37,799

42,083

45,347

36,332

16,614 Non-interest income

10,023

11,791

10,616

9,505

4,254 Total revenue (non-

GAAP 1)

$ 83,010

$ 82,501

$ 83,795

$ 69,270

$ 26,385

Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )







For the three months ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Income (loss) before taxes

$ 32,845

$ 20,258

$ 32,822

$ (19,072)

$ 5,890 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses

501

833

147

23,910

(670) Pretax, pre-

provision earnings

(non-GAAP 1)

$ 33,346

$ 21,091

$ 32,969

$ 4,838

$ 5,220

Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )







For the three months ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Common shareholders' equity

$ 747,587

$ 719,744

$ 727,646

$ 682,713

$ 319,308 Less:



















Intangible assets

53,002

57,300

61,598

65,895

- Goodwill

32,842

32,783

32,783

32,783

- Tangible common equity

(non-GAAP1)

$ 661,743

$ 629,661

$ 633,265

$ 584,035

$ 319,308 Shares outstanding at end

of period

14,982,807

14,969,104

14,963,003

14,932,169

7,440,025 Tangible book value per

common share

$ 44.17

$ 42.06

$ 42.32

$ 39.11

$ 42.92

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )







As of or for the three months ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Net interest income

$ 72,987

$ 70,710

$ 73,179

$ 59,765

$ 22,131 Taxable-equivalent adjustments

881

858

847

688

362 Net interest income

(Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE)

$ 73,868

$ 71,568

$ 74,026

$ 60,453

$ 22,493





















Average interest-earning

assets

$ 7,171,931

$ 7,273,770

$ 7,238,636

$ 5,994,383

$ 3,377,092 Net interest margin

(non-GAAP 1)

4.18 %

3.91 %

4.07 %

4.06 %

2.68 %

The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements. (2) Ratios as of March 31, 2025, are estimated. (3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability. (4) Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

703-666-3555

[email protected]

SOURCE Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.