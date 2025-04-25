Press Release
April 25, 2025
Signify shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2025
Eindhoven, The Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announces that all proposals on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2025 held today were adopted, including:
- Adopt a cash dividend of EUR 1.56 per ordinary share from the 2024 net income.
- Appoint Željko Kosanovic as member of the Board of Management for a period of four years.
- Re-appoint Gerard van de Aast as member of the Supervisory Board for a period of two years.
Signify's 2024 results are included in its 2024 Annual Report, published on February 25, 2025.
More information on Signify's 2025 AGM can be found here.
--- END ---
For further information, please contact:
Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com
Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com
About Signify
Signifyand hold the EcoVadisPlatinum rating, placing in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn, Instagramand X. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.
Signify global brands include: Philips, Philips Hue, WiZ,Interact, ColorKinetics,Dynalite,Telensa, Signify myCreation, Signify BrightSites, NatureConnect, Trulifi.
Attachment
- 20252504_Signify shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8cf13196-23c6-45ab-91a2-557aed5173d5)