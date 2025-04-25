Press Release

April 25, 2025



Signify shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2025



Eindhoven, The Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announces that all proposals on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2025 held today were adopted, including:

Adopt a cash dividend of EUR 1.56 per ordinary share from the 2024 net income.

Appoint Željko Kosanovic as member of the Board of Management for a period of four years.

Re-appoint Gerard van de Aast as member of the Supervisory Board for a period of two years.

Signify's 2024 results are included in its 2024 Annual Report, published on February 25, 2025.

More information on Signify's 2025 AGM can be found here.

--- END ---



