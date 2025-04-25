Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Vergiss die Indizes - Forge steigt um 40 %, während der S&P & Dow fällt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392 | Ticker-Symbol: G14
Tradegate
25.04.25
17:47 Uhr
19,310 Euro
+0,190
+0,99 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNIFY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNIFY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,24019,33017:53
19,24019,33017:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2025 17:10 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signify shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

April 25, 2025

Signify shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2025

Eindhoven, The Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announces that all proposals on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2025 held today were adopted, including:

  • Adopt a cash dividend of EUR 1.56 per ordinary share from the 2024 net income.
  • Appoint Željko Kosanovic as member of the Board of Management for a period of four years.
  • Re-appoint Gerard van de Aast as member of the Supervisory Board for a period of two years.

Signify's 2024 results are included in its 2024 Annual Report, published on February 25, 2025.

More information on Signify's 2025 AGM can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyand hold the EcoVadisPlatinum rating, placing in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn, Instagramand X. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Signify global brands include: Philips, Philips Hue, WiZ,Interact, ColorKinetics,Dynalite,Telensa, Signify myCreation, Signify BrightSites, NatureConnect, Trulifi.

Attachment

  • 20252504_Signify shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8cf13196-23c6-45ab-91a2-557aed5173d5)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.