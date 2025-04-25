BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Renewed uncertainty regarding trade tariffs as well as the latest updates to corporate earnings swayed global market sentiment. Fading optimism about an easing in the trade stance with China limited gains.Wall Street Futures are trading with losses. European benchmarks are trading in positive territory. Asian bourses finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index strengthened. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices declined after strong gains a day earlier. Gold reversed course to record steep decline. Cryptocurrencies are trading firm above the flatline.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 39,748.50, down 0.86% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,461.60, down 0.42% Germany's DAX at 22,216.33, up 0.67% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,414.53, up 0.08% France's CAC 40 at 7,542.88, up 0.53% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,148.75, up 0.66% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 35,705.74, up 1.90% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,968.20, up 0.60% (Apr 24) China's Shanghai Composite at 3,295.06, down 0.07% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,980.74, up 0.32%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1360, down 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.3311, down 0.19% USD/JPY at 143.79, up 0.79% AUD/USD at 0.6390, down 0.16% USD/CAD at 1.3862, up 0.12% Dollar Index at 99.62, up 0.24%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.285%, down 0.46% Germany at 2.4670%, up 0.98% France at 3.186%, up 0.82% U.K. at 4.5405%, up 0.86% Japan at 1.347%, up 0.90%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $66.36, down 0.29%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $62.62, down 0.27%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,294.59, down 1.61%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $94,844.32, up 1.80% Ethereum at $1,779.38, up 0.72% XRP at $2.19, up 0.06% BNB at $604.86, up 0.95% Solana at $154.67, up 3.00%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX