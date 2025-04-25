Regulatory News:

The annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Verallia (Paris:VRLA) (the "Company") was held on 25 April 2025 under the chairmanship of Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was held in the presence of Patrice Lucas, Chief Executive Officer, Cécile Tandeau de Marsac, Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee and the Nomination Committee, Nathalie Delbreuve, Chief Financial Officer, Wendy Kool-Foulon, CSR Director General Counsel, as well as the Auditors of the Company.

Kaon V and Bpifrance Participations, designated among the shareholders holding the greatest number of voting rights as at the date of the convening notice, acted as "scrutateurs" of the Meeting.

With a quorum representing 81.20% of the shares of the Company, the Shareholders' General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to its vote.

The shareholders have notably approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2024, as well as the distribution of a dividend of €1.70 per share, to be fully paid in cash. Such dividend will be paid on 15 May 2025.

Furthermore, the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the renewal of the terms of office of Cécile Tandeau de Marsac and of the representatives of Brasil Warrant Administração de Bens e Empresas S.A. (BWSA) and Bpifrance Investissement as Directors.

Additionally, they also renewed the terms of office of BM&A as joint principal statutory auditor responsible for auditing the Company's annual and consolidated financial statements and; as sustainability auditor responsible for verifying information related to sustainability, for a period of six (6) years, i.e. until the end of the general shareholders' meeting to be held in 2031 to vote on the financial statements for the year ended on 31 December 2030.

The presentation, the audio-visual rebroadcast and the detailed results of the votes of the General Shareholders' Meeting are available on Verallia's website (www.verallia.com) in the Investors section, sub-sections Regulated Information and General Shareholders' Meetings.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. Our CO2 emissions reduction target of -46% on scopes 1 and 2 between 2019 and 2030 has been validated by SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative). It is in line with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250425467919/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Sara Natij Laurie Dambrine

verallia@comfluence.fr +33 (0)7 68 68 83 22

Verallia investor relations contact

David Placet david.placet@verallia.com