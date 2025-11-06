Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA) has successfully placed new senior Euro-denominated bonds for a total amount of €850,000,000, in two tranches:

€500 million in fixed-rate bonds, maturing in November 2033, bearing annual interest at 4.375%;

€350 million in fixed-rate bonds, maturing in November 2029, bearing annual interest at 3.500%.

The issuance received strong interest from a large number of leading institutional investors, both French and international. The success of this transaction, which was oversubscribed 4 times, reflects their confidence in the Group and its long-term strategy.

This issuance contributes to the Group's active financial management policy, aimed at continuing to diversify its funding sources and extend the average maturity of its debt. It will be used to refinance the funds made available under the bridge loan agreement entered into between Verallia and a banking syndicate on April 23, 2025, implemented in connection with the public tender offer initiated by BWGI, to cover the early redemption of Bonds1 in the event of a change of control resulting from the completion of the offer.

These new bonds will be rated BBB- by S&P, in line with Verallia's long-term ratings (Baa3/BBB- with negative outlooks from Moody's and S&P, respectively), and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on November 14, 2025.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and Société Générale Corporate Investment Banking acted as Global Coordinators and Active Bookrunners for this bond issuance. HSBC Continental Europe and Natixis participated as Active Bookrunners, while Banco Sabadell, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., Caixabank S.A., Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Crédit Industriel et Commercial, Intesa SanPaolo S.p.A., and La Banque Postale acted as Passive Bookrunners.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been recognized with the Platinum Ecovadis medal, placing the Group in the Top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. In September 2025, SBTi officially validates Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target according to its Net-Zero Standard. By 2040, Verallia commits to reducing its CO2 emissions from scopes 1 2 by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10% compared to 2019 base year. This target is aligned with the 1.5°C climate trajectory set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts and assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions about Verallia's present and future strategy and the economic environment in which Verallia operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Verallia's actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those detailed and identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of the Verallia universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 27 March 2025 and available on the Company's website (www.verallia.com) and that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes summarized information only and does not purport to be exhaustive.

This press release does not contain, nor does it constitute, an offer of securities or a solicitation to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

Protection of personal data

You may unsubscribe from the distribution list of our press releases at any time by sending your request to the following email address: investors@verallia.com. Press releases will still be available via the website https://www.verallia.com/en/investors/.

Verallia SA, as data controller, processes personal data for the purpose of implementing and managing its internal and external communication. This processing is based on legitimate interests. The data collected (last name, first name, professional contact details, profiles, relationship history) is essential for this processing and is used by the relevant departments of the Verallia Group and, where applicable, its subcontractors. Verallia SA transfers personal data to its service providers located outside the European Union, who are responsible for providing and managing technical solutions related to the aforementioned processing. Verallia SA ensures that the appropriate guarantees are obtained in order to supervise these data transfers outside of the European Union. Under the conditions defined by the applicable regulations for the protection of personal data, you may access and obtain a copy of the data concerning you, object to the processing of this data and request for it to be rectified or erased. You also have a right to restrict the processing of your data. To exercise any of these rights, please contact the Group Financial Communication Department at investors@verallia.com. If, after having contacted us, you believe that your rights have not been respected or that the processing does not comply with data protection regulations, you may submit a complaint to the CNIL (Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertés - France's regulatory body).

1 €500,000,000 1.625 per cent Sustainability Linked Notes due 14 May 2028.

€500,000,000 1.875 per cent Sustainability Linked Notes due 10 November 2031.

