The Combined General Meeting was held today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Company's head office in Changé, with all shareholders present or represented, having voted by mail or having given their proxy to the Chairman, totaling 85.92% of the shares making up the capital, and 91.33% of the voting rights.

The Bureau was composed as follows:

Chairman: Mr Joël Séché, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Scrutineers FCPE Séché Croissance represented by Mr Manuel Andersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FCPE Séché Croissance Jean-Pierre Vallée-Lambert, individual shareholder;

Secretary: Neil Curtis, Group General Counsel

Mr. Maxime Séché, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Baptiste Janiaud, Chief Financial Officer, commented on the main business and earnings figures for fiscal 2024, business activity to March 31, 2025, as well as the outlook for business and earnings for the current year and targets to 2026.

The Chairman noted that no written questions had been put to the Board of Directors, and then turned the floor over to the shareholders present at the Meeting for an oral question session. No oral questions were asked.

The Chairman proceeded to vote on the resolutions.

All the proposed resolutions were approved, especially those concerning the financial statements and the appropriation of 2024 earnings. In particular, the Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of 1.20 euro, unchanged compared to last year.

The General Meeting also approved the renewal of the terms of office as Directors of Messrs. Joël Séché and Philippe Valletoux.1

The results of the votes by resolution and the minutes of the Meeting will be available from Tuesday May 6, 2025, on the Company's website: www.groupe-seche.com.

Next communication Consolidated results to June 30, 2025: September 8, 2025 after market close

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a benchmark player in waste management, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and in environmental services, particularly in the event of environmental emergencies. Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economy loops, decarbonization and hazard control, and to the cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D. Séché Environnement has been contributing for nearly 40 years to the ecological transition of industries and territories, as well as to the protection of living organisms. A family-owned French industrial group, Séché Environnement supports its customers with subsidiaries in 9 strategic countries and over 120 sites worldwide, including some 50 industrial sites in France. With some 7,300 employees, including around 3,000 in France, Séché Environnement generated revenue of €1,110.4m in 2024, of which around 32% outside France.

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (compartment B) since November 27, 1997. The stock is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indices, ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

1 Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors today reappointed Joël Séché as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Maxime Séché as Chief Executive Officer, and Philippe Valletoux, an independent director, as Chairman of the Compensation and Appointment Committee, and as a member of the Audit Committee and CSR Committee.

