BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO), a China-based manufacturer of environmental protection and intelligent equipment, Friday announced the closing of its acquisition of a 51% equity interest in MeinMalzeBier Holdings Limited on April 25, 2025.MeinMalzeBier, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, operates in China through subsidiaries engaged in the sales of craft beer and smart beer machines.Earlier this year, ReTo introduced its proprietary smart craft beer machines, signaling a strategic move into the beverage market. The acquisition is expected to generate strong synergies, combining ReTo's intelligent equipment capabilities with MeinMalzeBier's sales network and market expertise.According to CEO Hengfang Li, the integration of MeinMalzeBier is a key step in expanding ReTo's presence in the intelligent equipment sector. He noted that the partnership is well aligned with the company's broader diversification strategy and anticipated it would enhance financial performance and competitiveness in the market.RETO is currently trading at $4.86 or 24.9357% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.