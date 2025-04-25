OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The euro recovered to 1.1388 against the greenback and 0.8546 against the pound, from an early low of 1.1315 and more than a 2-week low of 0.8511, respectively.The euro climbed to more than a 3-week high of 163.76 against the yen.The euro rose to 1.5786 against the loonie, from an early 2-day low of 1.5700.The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 1.16 against the greenback, 0.88 against the pound, 166.00 against the yen and 1.59 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX