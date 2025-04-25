Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - US Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU) ("USCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (each, a "Unit"), pursuant to which the Company issued 5,100,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $510,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the authorized share structure of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.125 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws in Canada. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for exploration of the Clayton Ridge Lithium Project, the Sheep Creek Rare Earth Project, the Haynes Cobalt Project, the Long Canyon Vanadium and Uranium Project and the McDermitt East Lithium Project and for general and working capital purposes.

Certain of the Company's directors and officers (the "Insiders") participated in the Offering and acquired an aggregate of 650,000 Units. The transactions by the Insiders constitute "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as they are distributions of securities for cash and the fair market value of the Units issued to, and the consideration paid by, the Insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No new insiders were created, nor any change of control occurred, as a result of the Offering.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the U.S. supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of three agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in four discovery focused projects in the U.S. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho, the Sheep Creek located in Montana, and Lemhi Pass located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the U.S. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of U.S. interests.

