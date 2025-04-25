BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc recovered against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The franc recovered to 0.9405 against the euro and 1.1020 against the pound, from its early more than 2-week lows of 0.9447 and 1.1075, respectively.The franc recovered to 0.8268 against the greenback, from an early fresh 2-week low of 0.8335.The franc climbed to a 3-day high of 173.65 against the yen, from an early fresh 2-week low of 172.05.The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 0.92 against the euro, 1.065 against the pound, 0.805 against the greenback and 176.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX