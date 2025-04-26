Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQWN) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is in discussions with several different investor groups to fund a follow up drill program at the Company's 100% owned RDP copper-gold project ("RDP"). To accommodate the potential investor groups, Pacific Ridge has requested and received a 30-day extension to close the second tranche of the Company's previously announced financing (see news releases dated February 18 and March 28).

RDP is located in B.C.'s Golden Horseshoe at the southern end of the Toodoggone District, approximately 85km south of Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc") recent AuRORA discovery (see Figure 1), which returned 108 m of 2.59% copper equivalent ("CuEq") (0.82% copper, 3.09 g/t gold, and 8.99 g/t silver), within 162 m of 1.90% CuEq (0.63% copper, 2.19 g/t gold, and 6.95 g/t silver) in drill hole JP-24-074 (see Amarc's news release dated January 17, 2025). Pacific Ridge intercepted 107.2 m of 1.39% CuEq* (0.63% copper, 1.10 g/t gold, and 2.91 g/t silver) within 497.2 m of 0.66% CuEq* (0.37% copper, 0.40 g/t gold, and 1.60 g/t silver) at RDP in 2022 (see news release dated October 25, 2022). Targeting the porphyry source will be the focus of the 2025 RDP drill program.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge is one of B.C.'s leading copper exploration companies. The Company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure. In addition to Kliyul, Pacific Ridge's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in B.C. Pacific Ridge would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are located in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

*CuEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x AuR/CuR x $Au x 0.032151) + (Ag(g/t) x AgR/CuR x $Ag x 0.032151)) / ($Cu x 22.0462).

Commodity prices: $Cu = US$3.25/lb, $Au = US$1,800/oz., and Ag = US$20.00/oz.

There has been no metallurgical testing on RDP mineralization.

The Company estimates copper recoveries (CuR) of 84%, gold recoveries (AuR) of 70%, and silver recoveries (AgR) of 65% based on average recoveries from Kemess Underground, Mount Milligan, and Red Chris.

Factors: 22.0462 = Cu% to lbs per tonne, 0.032151 = Au g/t to troy oz per tonne, and 0.032151 = Ag g/t to troy oz per tonne.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been prepared under the supervision of, and reviewed and approved by. Danette Schwab, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include plans to drill RDP and closing the second tranche of the financing. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions; that at least one of the options will be exercised; that Pacific Ridge and other parties will be able to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner; that TSXV approval will be granted in a timely manner subject only to standard conditions; that all conditions precedent to the Agreements will be satisfied in a timely manner; the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

