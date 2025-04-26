Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, will announce its full year 2024 financial and operational results before the U.S. markets open on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Marti's management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 3:30 p.m. Istanbul 1:30 p.m. London 8:30 a.m. New York time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Live webcast can be accessed via:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=KyUxGfY3

Participant Dial-In: 877-485-3103 +1 201-689-8890

A replay will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ following the call.

Marti's Full Year 2024 results presentation will be available on Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ on April 29, 2025.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250425666023/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech