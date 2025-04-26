Willow Biosciences Inc.: Willow Biosciences Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Voting Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 59,214,893 common shares, representing approximately 40.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.
The shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors of Willow at 5 directors, and the following nominees were elected as directors of Willow for the ensuing year with the specific voting results being as follows:
Dr. Chris Savile
46,902,346
88.3 %
6,234,676
11.7 %
Dr. Jim Lalonde
46,965,380
88.4 %
6,171,642
11.6 %
Donald Archibald
44,900,287
84.5 %
8,236,735
15.5 %
Raffi Asadorian
46,963,057
88.4 %
6,173,965
11.6 %
Al Foreman
46,900,723
88.3 %
6,236,299
11.7 %
In addition, shareholders approved the below matters. The resolutions approving the below matters may be viewed in full in the Company's management information circular dated March 26, 2025 (the "Information Circular").
Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuring year
51,882,364
87.6 %
The proposed sale of the shares of Epimeron USA, Inc., the Corporation's
46,996,397
88.4 %
To authorize the Corporation's board of directors, at its sole discretion, to
48,853,362
82.5 %
For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated April 25, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Willow Biosciences Inc.
Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrownTM biotechnology platform allows large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers.
SOURCE Willow Biosciences Inc.