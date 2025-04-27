NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) announced new data from its Volt CE Mark Study that show strong safety and efficacy out to 12 months for patients receiving pulsed field ablation (PFA) therapy with the Volt PFA System for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AFib).The data also highlights the excellent safety profile of the Volt PFA System alongside the system's ability to achieve results with fewer therapy applications than on-market competitive PFA systems.Abbott designed its Volt CE Mark Study to assess the impact of the Volt PFA System in two different patient groups - people battling paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (PAF) - episodes that come and go - as well as persistent AFib (PersAF) - episodes that last longer than seven days.The 12-month data from the Volt CE Mark Study were presented at the 2025 Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) annual meeting held in San Diego and simultaneously published in Heart Rhythm, the official journal of the Heart Rhythm Society.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX