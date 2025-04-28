Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CCL Design, a division of CCL Industries, the global leader in specialty label, security, and packaging solutions. CCL Design brings deep expertise in printed electronics and a global manufacturing footprint across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Under the partnership, CCL Design will serve as a key manufacturing partner for Ynvisible, enabling high-quality, scalable production of its printed e-paper displays. This collaboration strengthens Ynvisible's ability to meet growing commercial demand and ensures consistency, speed, and efficiency across key markets.



In addition to manufacturing, CCL Design will offer Ynvisible's ultra-low-power display technology within its product portfolio, providing access to a broad base of global customers. This integration supports the validation of new use cases and accelerates the adoption of Ynvisible's technology across multiple sectors.



"This partnership further reinforces our successful transition from an R&D organization to a commercial product company" said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible. "With CCL Design as our global manufacturing and commercial partner, we are strongly positioned to scale production, reach global customers, and accelerate the commercialization of our ultra-low-power display technology."



Global Reach, Strategic Resilience

With manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and Europe and material sourcing across Asia and Europe, this partnership also provides strategic flexibility amid evolving global trade conditions - ensuring reliable delivery and supply chain continuity for Ynvisible's customers worldwide.

Join Our Upcoming Investor Webinar - April 30, 2025

Ynvisible invites investors, media, and stakeholders to a live investor-focused webinar on April 30, 2025, at 4:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM EST / 7:00 AM PST.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JW1qXagfQo2injmwOC01bA

Webinar Highlights:

Partnership strategy with CCL Design

Product and customer pipeline updates

Market positioning and go-to-market strategy

Executive team Q&A

About CCL Design

CCL Design is a division of CCL Industries Inc. (TSX: CCL.B), a global specialty packaging leader with more than 200 production facilities in 40+ countries. CCL Design offers advanced printed electronics, functional films, labels, and security components to markets including automotive, electronics, and consumer goods.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

