COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment and retail sales from Spain and Distributive Trades survey from the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes unemployment data for March. In the meantime, producer prices from Sweden and retail sales from Denmark are due.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE is scheduled to issue unemployment data for the first quarter and retail sales for March. The jobless rate is seen at 10.7 percent compared to 10.61 percent in the fourth quarter.At 4.00 am ET, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from Austria.At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is forecast to improve to -21 percent in April from -41 percent in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX