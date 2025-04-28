TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a manufacturer of construction machines and mining equipment, Monday reported net income of 439.614 billion yen or 473.42 yen per share for the full year, higher than 393.426 billion yen or 415.93 yen per share in the previous year.Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was 604.838 billion yen, up from 575.663 billion last year.Operating income increased 8.2% to 657.125 billion from 607.194 billion a year ago.Sales for the year grew to 6.2% to 4,104.395 billion from 3,865.122 billion in the previous year.The company is planning to propose an year-end dividend of 107 yen per share, up from 95 yen per share last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX