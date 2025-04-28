Anzeige
Montag, 28.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
28.04.25
08:24 Uhr
0,033 Euro
+0,003
+10,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Forza! Operational Update and New Investor Presentation

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Forza! Operational Update and New Investor Presentation 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Forza! Operational Update and New Investor Presentation 
28-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Forza! Operational Update and New Investor Presentation 
Gibraltar, 28 April 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN - OTCQB:CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture 
builder, is pleased to provide the following update regarding Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), the Company's 
wholly-owned Bitcoin Treasury Strategy subsidiary. 
On 18 March 2025, Forza! was officially launched at the Bitcoin Horizons: Global Adoption and Asset Strategy event, 
hosted by Startup Grind, in Gibraltar. The event marked a key milestone in the strategic evolution of Coinsilium's 
treasury-focused initiatives, with Forza! positioned at the forefront of Bitcoin-native yield strategy innovation. 
About Forza! 
Forza! was established as a dedicated, structured vehicle to manage Bitcoin and digital asset holdings as part of 
Coinsilium's broader treasury strategy, with all such holdings to be held and operated under Forza!, a wholly owned 
subsidiary of Coinsilium Group Limited. 
As a Web3 investor and advisory firm, Coinsilium's primary focus is on identifying and supporting high-potential 
blockchain ventures. While cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, form part of its financial assets, they are not the 
Company's core business activity. By housing its treasury operations within Forza! Coinsilium aims to enhance 
transparency, maintain operational focus, and align with investor expectations regarding the management and performance 
reporting of its digital asset holdings. 
Forza! is designed not simply to passively hold Bitcoin, but to actively manage and enhance its treasury through 
structured, yield-generating strategies. This includes the integration of Otomato -a Web3 automation protocol in which 
Coinsilium holds a strategic investment-enabling the deployment of AI-driven, automated strategies that generate yield 
via stablecoins across decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms. The resulting yield is intended to be converted into 
Bitcoin, reinforcing Forza!'s long-term Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy. Beyond its internal treasury function, 
Forza! also represents a forward-looking opportunity for Coinsilium to demonstrate innovation in Bitcoin-based treasury 
models and to support broader market adoption of strategic digital asset management solutions. 
Development of Forza!'s Operational Framework 
Since launch, Forza! has commenced work on the development of the internal systems and procedures required to support 
its treasury operations. This work is currently ongoing and involves close collaboration with the Company's financial 
accounting team and professional advisers in Gibraltar to establish a tailored framework for accounting and transaction 
processing aligned with Forza!'s operational model. 
As a wholly owned subsidiary of a publicly listed company, Forza! is being structured with transparency and regulatory 
compliance at its core. The integration of automated yield optimisation - powered by AI agents executing systematic 
automated transactions across DeFi protocols - necessitates a bespoke, auditable approach to transaction management. 
Given the emerging nature of this area within the financial and crypto ecosystem, and the limited number of established 
precedents operating at this level of complexity, Coinsilium sees this as a strategic opportunity to contribute to the 
development of robust standards for DeFi-integrated treasury accounting. This effort is expected to serve as a key 
differentiator for Forza!, positioning it ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving space. 
Enabling Transparent Performance Reporting 
To support transparency and provide a clear view of treasury performance, Forza! is currently evaluating system models 
intended to enable the accurate tracking and reporting of the performance of its yield optimisation strategies. As part 
of this process, the Company has commenced discussions with relevant financial and technical partners to assess the 
most effective solutions. This exploratory work will inform the development of a framework designed to deliver 
reliable, real-time operational data. 
With access to this information, Coinsilium will be well positioned to deliver timely and transparent updates to the 
market regarding the performance of Forza!'s digital asset treasury activities. This structured approach underscores 
the group's commitment to maintaining clarity and accountability in the management of its digital asset holdings. 
Strategic Outreach and Market Awareness 
In parallel, Coinsilium is currently engaged in discussions with a number of potential strategic partners across the 
digital asset and decentralised finance sectors, as well as with media and promotional service providers. These 
discussions form part of a broader effort not only to advance operational and strategic collaborations but also to 
ensure that awareness of Forza!'s Bitcoin-focused treasury model is effectively communicated to relevant investor 
audiences. 
A particular area of strategic importance is the U.S. market, where Coinsilium's ordinary shares are cross-traded on 
the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol CINGF, providing direct access to a significantly larger and more active 
investor audience than currently in the UK. 
This cross-trading status uniquely provides the Company with a platform to engage U.S. investors, where interest in 
Bitcoin treasury strategies is rapidly accelerating alongside a growing array of institutional-grade financial 
products. In response, Coinsilium aims to increase its efforts to secure targeted visibility across U.S.-focused media 
channels-both crypto-native platforms and traditional financial outlets-with the objective of expanding awareness and 
engagement within this key market. This dual outreach approach reflects the growing convergence between crypto-native 
and conventional market audiences and reinforces the importance of positioning Forza! at the forefront of this evolving 
investor landscape. 
New Forza!-Focused Investor Presentation Released 
As part of this update, Coinsilium is pleased to announce the release of a new Forza!-focused Investor Presentation, 
which is now available on the Company's website via the link below. This presentation outlines Forza!'s mission, 
strategic rationale, planned operational framework, and the anticipated yield enhancement opportunities associated with 
its Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy. 
The Investor Presentation can be downloaded here: https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations 
Investors are also encouraged to refer to the appendix of the presentation, where illustrative examples are provided 
demonstrating the performance potential of Forza!'s AI-driven yield optimisation strategies, powered by the Otomato 
automation protocol. These strategies are designed to generate yield through the deployment of stablecoins across 
decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms, with the resulting yield intended to be converted into Bitcoin. The examples 
highlight the potential for outperformance when compared to standard yields available on default DeFi platforms, 
illustrating the differentiated approach Forza! is developing. 
Coinsilium remains highly encouraged by the progress made to date and looks forward to providing further updates as 
Forza! advances towards operational readiness. The Company anticipates a steady flow of news in the coming weeks and 
months as development milestones are reached. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                               +44 203 179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on holding Bitcoin and deploying digital asset strategies. In addition to acting as a Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza utilises stablecoins to generate yield, with the objective of enhancing the productivity of its Bitcoin holdings. Forza also promotes the broader adoption of digital assets, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  384823 
EQS News ID:  2124742 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2124742&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
