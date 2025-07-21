DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Options and Warrants

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Options and Warrants 21-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Options and Warrants London, UK, 21 July 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis quoted digital asset investment company, announces that it has received the following option and warrant exercise notices: Exercise of Options and Warrants The Company has received option exercise notice over 1,000,000 ordinary shares of no par value at an exercise price of 4.25p and warrant exercise notice over 200,000 ordinary shares of no par value at an exercise price of 3.75p (together the "Ordinary Shares"). The exercised warrants are among those granted during the Company's subscription and broker placement, through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced 8 March 2024 and the exercised options are among those granted as announced on 10th November 2023. Admission Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around 25 July 2025 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 395,567,829 Ordinary Shares. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) +4420 3179 5300 Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0)20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. The Company is aware of the particular risks Bitcoin presents to its financial position, which include but are not limited to:

(i) Volatility: Bitcoin is subject to significant price fluctuations, and its value can decline sharply over short periods, just as it can appreciate. Investors should be aware of the potential for substantial losses.

(ii) Lack of Regulation: The Bitcoin market operates with minimal regulatory supervision in many jurisdictions. This increases the risk of financial loss arising from events such as cyber breaches, illicit activity, or the failure of counterparties.

(iii) Liquidity Risk: The Company's ability to liquidate its Bitcoin holdings is not guaranteed and may be subject to constraints. Factors that could affect this include market conditions at the time of sale, availability of counterparties, and unforeseen disruptions such as liquidity shortfalls, system outages, or cybersecurity incidents.

(iv) Reputational and Security Concerns: The cryptoasset sector continues to face reputational challenges, including associations with fraud, money laundering, and cyber-related threats. These concerns are not unfounded, particularly in certain areas of the market. However, based on over a decade of operational experience in the virtual assets industry, the Company has developed a deep understanding of the real-world risks and has established practices to navigate them responsibly-particularly in relation to Bitcoin.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and carefully consider these risks before making any investment decision.

Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice. For further detail, please refer to the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

