Oncoinvent ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Q1 2025 company update

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the release of the first quarter 2025 company update, Oncoinvent invites for a Live streamed of quarterly presentation in English on Wednesday 30th of April at 11.00 AM CEST. A webcast will be available for everyone to view on www.oncoinvent.com. There will be a possibility for Q&A through the MS Teams Webinar.

Oncoinvent is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel radiopharmaceutical therapies against cancer. The lead product candidate, Radspherin®, uses the alpha-emitting radionuclide radium-224, directly targeting micro-metastases post-surgery, harnessing the benefits of modern radiopharmaceuticals without the complexities of biological targeting. Oncoinvent is investigating the safety and efficacy of Radspherin® in a clinical development program in two indications. Currently two phase 1/2a trials and one randomized phase 2 trial are ongoing in the US, UK and Europe. Preliminary clinical efficacy data are highly encouraging, and no serious toxicity or safety concerns have been reported to date. The Oncoinvent team consists of approx. 30 employees and runs a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to produce drug products for clinical trials in Nydalen, Oslo. Oncoinvent is listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo.

Radspherin® is an investigational radiopharmaceutical designed for the local treatment of cancer that has spread to body cavities. It consists of billions of calcium carbonate microparticles containing the radioactive material radium-224. The mode of action is the decay of radium-224 emitting alpha-particles, a highly potent form of ionizing radiation. Radspherin® is investigated in ongoing clinical studies to treat peritoneal carcinomatoses from ovarian and colorectal cancer and it is administered intraperitoneally after surgical resection with removal of all macroscopic tumors.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Oncoinvent's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Oncoinvent's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Oncoinvent disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers.

Øystein Soug, Chief Executive Officer

Email: soug@oncoinvent.com

Tore Kvam, Chief Financial Officer

Email: kvam@oncoinvent.com

