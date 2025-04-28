FORNEBU, Norway, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Ex. date: 28 April 2025
Dividend amount in NOK: 0.98 per share
Announced currency: NOK
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Continuing Obligations.
Contact:
Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,
email: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa---ex--dividend-nok-0-98-per-share-today,c4140577
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa--ex-dividend-nok-0-98-per-share-today-302439437.html
© 2025 PR Newswire