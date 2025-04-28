Anzeige
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304 | Ticker-Symbol: 606
Tradegate
28.04.25
09:09 Uhr
0,224 Euro
-0,079
-26,04 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2180,22209:11
0,2180,22209:11
PR Newswire
28.04.2025 08:48 Uhr
107 Leser
Aker Carbon Capture ASA - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 0.98 PER SHARE TODAY

Finanznachrichten News

FORNEBU, Norway, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Ex. date: 28 April 2025

Dividend amount in NOK: 0.98 per share

Announced currency: NOK

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Continuing Obligations.

Contact:

Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,
email: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa---ex--dividend-nok-0-98-per-share-today,c4140577

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa--ex-dividend-nok-0-98-per-share-today-302439437.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
