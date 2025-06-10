Anzeige
WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304
Tradegate
10.06.25 | 10:00
0,013 Euro
-95,29 % -0,253
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 08:30 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Ex. dividend NOK 2.86 today

FORNEBU, Norway, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Ex. date: 10 June 2025
Dividend amount: NOK 2.86 per share
Announced currency: NOK

The dividend distribution is made in connection with the agreement to sell Aker Carbon Capture ASA's 20 percent ownership interest in SLB Capturi to Aker ASA. For more information about the transaction, please refer to the company's stock exchange announcement of 9 May 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/acc--ex--dividend-nok-2-86-today,c4160936

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-ex-dividend-nok-2-86-today-302477382.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
