OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate increased slightly in March to the highest level in more than a year, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent in March from 4.0 percent in February. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.5 percent.Further, this was the highest unemployment rate since January 2024, when it was 4.5 percent.The number of unemployed people climbed to 133,000 in March from 122,000 in the prior month, the agency said.Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.2 percent versus 69.8 percent in February.On a trend basis, the unemployment rate stayed stable at 4.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX