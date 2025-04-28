Anzeige
Montag, 28.04.2025
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: A2DTSD | ISIN: SE0009858152
Tradegate
28.04.25
10:07 Uhr
27,280 Euro
-1,280
-4,48 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2025 08:05 Uhr
Bonesupport Holding AB: Upcoming CEO change. Emil Billbäck will transfer to a role as Senior Advisor. Torbjörn Sköld will start as CEO effective September 1st, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

BONESUPPORT, a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today announces the coming transition of leadership at Bonesupport.

Lennart Johansson states:
Emil Billbäck will after 7,5 highly successful years as CEO, on his own initiative step down from that role and transfer into a role as Senior Advisor. In his new role Emil will report to Torbjörn Sköld, who will assume the role as CEO, effective September 1, 2025.

Torbjörn Sköld has a long and successful tenure in MedTech and comes into the job with very solid surgical and orthopedic background as well as a strong commercial track record and solid international experience. Torbjörn also comes with well documented and grounded leadership experience that will be very relevant in taking BONESUPPORT to the next level.

The Board extends their gratitude and appreciation to Emil not only for his achievements as CEO, in which he has transformed the company to a profitable and fast-growing company with solid clinical foundation and strong market access, but also for continuing in the company in a strategically important role.

Torbjörn Sköld says:
I am enthusiastic to join BONESUPPORT at such an exciting time of its journey. The company's dedication to continue to transform an outdated standard of care, with evidence-based innovation is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the organization, customers and partners to continue the journey towards the company mission. I am also very glad to have Emil's continuous engagement in our future journey

Emil Billbäck says:
It has been an absolute privilege to lead the BONESUPPORT organization and serve our customers over the last 7,5 years. During this time very significant accomplishments have been delivered by our organization, most notably bringing the company from a small early-stage company to becoming the fastest growing orthobiologics company in the world. The company is well positioned to continue its exciting journey, and I hand over the leadership of Bonesupport with confidence to Torbjörn, fully focused on supporting him in my new role.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT Holding AB
Emil Billbäck, CEO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70
ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications
Charlotte Stjerngren
+46 (0) 708 76 87 87
charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se
www.cordcom.se

This information is information that BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-28 08:05 CEST.

About BONESUPPORT

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 899 million in 2024. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.
BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.

