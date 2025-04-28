Bonesupport Holding AB: Upcoming CEO change. Emil Billbäck will transfer to a role as Senior Advisor. Torbjörn Sköld will start as CEO effective September 1st, 2025

BONESUPPORT, a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today announces the coming transition of leadership at Bonesupport.

Lennart Johansson states:

Emil Billbäck will after 7,5 highly successful years as CEO, on his own initiative step down from that role and transfer into a role as Senior Advisor. In his new role Emil will report to Torbjörn Sköld, who will assume the role as CEO, effective September 1, 2025.

Torbjörn Sköld has a long and successful tenure in MedTech and comes into the job with very solid surgical and orthopedic background as well as a strong commercial track record and solid international experience. Torbjörn also comes with well documented and grounded leadership experience that will be very relevant in taking BONESUPPORT to the next level.

The Board extends their gratitude and appreciation to Emil not only for his achievements as CEO, in which he has transformed the company to a profitable and fast-growing company with solid clinical foundation and strong market access, but also for continuing in the company in a strategically important role.

Torbjörn Sköld says:

I am enthusiastic to join BONESUPPORT at such an exciting time of its journey. The company's dedication to continue to transform an outdated standard of care, with evidence-based innovation is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the organization, customers and partners to continue the journey towards the company mission. I am also very glad to have Emil's continuous engagement in our future journey

Emil Billbäck says:

It has been an absolute privilege to lead the BONESUPPORT organization and serve our customers over the last 7,5 years. During this time very significant accomplishments have been delivered by our organization, most notably bringing the company from a small early-stage company to becoming the fastest growing orthobiologics company in the world. The company is well positioned to continue its exciting journey, and I hand over the leadership of Bonesupport with confidence to Torbjörn, fully focused on supporting him in my new role.

