Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTSD | ISIN: SE0009858152 | Ticker-Symbol: 2B4
Tradegate
15.07.25 | 11:20
26,220 Euro
-1,72 % -0,460
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,22026,30011:34
26,22026,26011:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bonesupport Holding AB: Bonesupport Holding AB (publ) - Publishes Q2 2025 Interim Report

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today publishes the interim report for the second quarter 2025.

CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH IN THE US

"Continued strong market penetration and sales growth. Weak dollar affects reported growth and earnings." Emil Billbäck, CEO

APRIL - JUNE 2025

  • Net sales increased by 29 percent (40 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 284.4 million (219.8).
  • The North America (NA) segment reported a sales growth of 36 percent (49 percent at constant exchange rate).
  • The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 4 percent (7 percent at constant exchange rates).
  • The gross margin amounted to 92.3 percent (92.3).
  • The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 62.4 million (36.0). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 54.9 million (28.7).
  • Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.81 (0.42)
  • Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.79 (0.41).

JANUARY - JUNE 2025

  • Net sales increased by 40 percent (44 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 568.0 million (404.2).
  • The North America (NA) segment reported a sales growth of 48 percent (53 percent at constant exchange rate).
  • The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 13 percent (14 percent at constant exchange rates).
  • The gross margin amounted to 92.5 percent (92.4).
  • The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 102.1 million (77.6). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 84.5 million (61.0).
  • Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.96 (0.75)
  • Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.95 (0.74).


EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

  • The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recommends NTAP of USD 5,688 for CERAMENT G and the indication open fractures. A final decision is expected in August 2025.
  • CMS recommends a substantial increase in reimbursements for orthopedic procedures in extremities in inpatient care by 6 percent for 2026. A final decision is expected in August 2025.
  • At the end of April, the company announced that CEO Emil Billbäck will transition to a role as Senior Advisor and that Torbjörn Sköld will take over as the new CEO on September 1, 2025.

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

  • Nothing to report.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT Holding AB
Emil Billbäck, CEO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70
ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications
Charlotte Stjerngren
+46 (0) 708 76 87 87
charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se
www.cordcom.se

This information is information that BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-15 08:00 CEST.

About BONESUPPORT

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 899 million in 2024. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.
BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.