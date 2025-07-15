Bonesupport Holding AB: Bonesupport Holding AB (publ) - Publishes Q2 2025 Interim Report

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today publishes the interim report for the second quarter 2025.

CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH IN THE US

"Continued strong market penetration and sales growth. Weak dollar affects reported growth and earnings." Emil Billbäck, CEO

APRIL - JUNE 2025

Net sales increased by 29 percent (40 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 284.4 million (219.8).

The North America (NA) segment reported a sales growth of 36 percent (49 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 4 percent (7 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.3 percent (92.3).

The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 62.4 million (36.0). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 54.9 million (28.7).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.81 (0.42)

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.79 (0.41).

JANUARY - JUNE 2025

Net sales increased by 40 percent (44 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 568.0 million (404.2).

The North America (NA) segment reported a sales growth of 48 percent (53 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 13 percent (14 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.5 percent (92.4).

The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 102.1 million (77.6). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 84.5 million (61.0).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.96 (0.75)

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.95 (0.74).



EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recommends NTAP of USD 5,688 for CERAMENT G and the indication open fractures. A final decision is expected in August 2025.

CMS recommends a substantial increase in reimbursements for orthopedic procedures in extremities in inpatient care by 6 percent for 2026. A final decision is expected in August 2025.

At the end of April, the company announced that CEO Emil Billbäck will transition to a role as Senior Advisor and that Torbjörn Sköld will take over as the new CEO on September 1, 2025.

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

Nothing to report.

This information is information that BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-15 08:00 CEST.

About BONESUPPORT

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 899 million in 2024. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.