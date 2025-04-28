Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam's interim report Jan-Mar 2025

Hans Wallenstam, CEO, and Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations, comment on the report at www.wallenstam.se/filmsandpresentations. The film will be released by 08.30 (CEST) at the latest. An audiocast in English with Susann Linde will take place at 09.00 (CEST) at www.finwire.tv. The presentation is available at www.wallenstam.se/filmsandpresentations before 09.00 (CEST).

January 1-March 31, 2025

The equity/assets ratio amounted to 44 percent (45) and the loan-to-value ratio was 47 percent (46).

Investment in new construction and reconstruction of properties amounted to SEK 524 million (524).

On closing day, 1,177 apartments were under construction.

Rental income amounted to SEK 772 million (719).

Income from property management amounted to SEK 314 million (270).

Changes in value of investment properties amounted to SEK 123 million (-15).

Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK 100 million (238).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 548 million (441) and profit after tax amounted to SEK 573 million (333), equivalent to SEK 0.9 per share (0.5).

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 58.40, compared to SEK 57.50 on December 31, 2024.

Comment from Hans Wallenstam, CEO:

"We have made a good start to 2025. Income from property management and net operating income continue to rise, and the average interest rate is now 2.50 percent compared to 2.54 percent at year-end. Demand for both residential and commercial properties is good. Taken together, this confirms the strength of our business model and the long-term approach that we have built into everything we do. During the quarter, we have taken possession of the Sergel's scraper and vacated four commercial properties in Gårda and Högsbo in Gothenburg."

"To be able to start new projects in the current market is not a given. Therefore it feels extra satisfying that we started the construction during the quarter of the kvarter 1 project in Kallebäcks Terrasser with 177 apartments. We have also started phase 2 of the Sten Stures kröningar project in central Gothenburg. Here, we are completely renovating an existing property with 57 apartments, constructing four new floors and adding 39 new apartments."

