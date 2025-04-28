Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB: Interim report Jan-Mar 2025: Strong income from property management

Rental income increased to SEK 1,045 million (1,040).

Operating surplus increased to SEK 731 million (718).

Income from property management increased 9 percent to SEK 463 million (424).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 431 million (348), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 1.40 (1.13).

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs, comments on the first quarter:

- Wihlborgs is able to deliver a stable quarterly report despite a rapidly changing operating environment. Rental income, operating surplus and income from property management all increased, and for the 40th consecutive quarter net lettings were once again positive at SEK 35 million. This shows that, through various economic cycles, a good market presence and investments in the right locations can still lead to growth.

- We are sustaining a high pace of investment and a number of the projects we invested in during the quarter will be completed by the end of 2025 and in 2026, whereupon they will contribute to our growth and reduce vacancies. We are also growing through acquisitions. The acquisitions in Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg that we took possession of on 1 April further strengthen our position in our home markets and provide us with future potential through their land and development rights.

- Wihlborgs' sustainability work largely consists of various measures we apply in our daily work that, taken together, gradually reduce our environmental impact. But sometimes we need to look at the big picture, such as when we signed an agreement with Öresundskraft to purchase carbon reduction certificates. These will be used for climate balancing our own project activities. Öresundskraft's investment in Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) allows us to reduce the industry's climate impact through an innovative local solution.

