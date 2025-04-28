Filtronic has signed a second development contract with the European Space Agency (ESA), this time working with Viasat to develop high-power RF solutions for the proposed European open architecture low Earth orbit (LEO) network. We understand that Filtronic's role will be to develop RF solutions for ground station and payload applications, building on development work undertaken in the first ESA contract from 2023. The development of a European LEO network should provide a significant opportunity for Filtronic to diversify its activities and build on its already considerable expertise in the space market.

