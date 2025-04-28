MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment rate increased in the first quarter, the statistical office INE said Monday.The jobless rate rose to 11.36 percent from 10.61 percent in the fourth quarter. The rate was expected to climb marginally to 10.7 percent.In the first quarter of 2024, the jobless rate was 12.29 percent.The number of employed decreased 92,500 from the previous quarter to 21.76 million. Compared to last year, employment increased by 515,400.At the same time, unemployment increased 193,700 to 2.79 million in the first quarter.By sector, unemployment increased in services by 124,900 and by 21,100 in industry. Unemployment in construction and agriculture grew 13,700 and 4,500, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX