STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Sweden decreased for the first time in five months in March, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.The producer price index dropped 0.3 percent year-on-year in March, reversing a 3.4 percent increase in February.Appreciation of the Swedish krona led to lower prices on all markets, the agency said.Prices for trade services of electricity on the domestic market showed a sharp annual decline of 18.8 percent.Prices for energy-related products alone plunged by 8.4 percent from last year, while those for capital and consumer goods rose by 0.3 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.Excluding energy-related products, the producer price index climbed 1.1 percent from last year.On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent, following a 0.9 percent decrease in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX