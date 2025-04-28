Magnasense AB: Magnasense AB Targets Gum Disease Market with Groundbreaking Diagnostic Technology - Capital Raise Underway to Accelerate Entry in High-Value Underserved Market

Magnasense AB, an innovator in smart diagnostics, is preparing to enter one of the largest yet underserved healthcare markets: periodontal (gum) disease. Magnasense is currently advancing its digital saliva-based diagnostic platform and is raising capital through an upcoming rights issue to support the continued development of the saliva-based diagnostic solution, regulatory approval, and the pursuit of strategic partnerships.

A Major Unmet Need with Systemic Impact

An estimated 270 million people across the U.S. and Western Europe suffer from periodontal disease-50% of the adult population, many of whom are unaware of their condition. Far beyond oral health, untreated gum disease is strongly linked to serious systemic diseases, including:

• Cardiovascular disease

• Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative conditions

• Type 2 diabetes

• Rheumatoid arthritis

• Preterm birth and pregnancy complications

The medical community is increasingly recognizing that managing gum disease is critical to preventing or delaying these conditions. Early, accessible testing is the key-and that's exactly where Magnasense aims to make an impact.

The Preventative Care Shift: A Timely Business Opportunity

There is growing momentum in the U.S. and globally around preventative diagnostics. The new American Dental Association (ADA) guide provides the appropriate CDT (Current Dental Terminology) codes for collecting and analyzing saliva samples, highlighting that US dentists recognize the value of saliva-based testing for their customers. It also notes that, currently, no FDA-approved tests for periodontal disease are available offering Magnasense a huge business opportunity. Dental clinics, pharmacies, and general medical practices are looking for new ways to offer added value to patients-Magnasense's platform fits directly into this shift.

The company's vision is to empower these providers with fast, cloud-connected diagnostics that deliver clinical insights in real-time-helping to prevent disease early on, while opening new service revenues for clinics.

A Scalable Market Model

Magnasense AB is targeting:

• TAM (Total Addressable Market): 270 million tests/year

• SAM (Serviceable Addressable Market): 135 million tests

• SOM (Serviceable Obtainable Market): 13.5 million tests (based on conservative assumptions of 1 in 10 users paying or reimbursed)

Revenue streams will include:

• Device sales through clinical and wholesale distribution channels

• Subscription-based access to analytics and test reporting

• Premium charges for advanced diagnostic insights and reports

• Future licensing and white-label partnerships

This business model creates opportunities for recurring revenue, high margins, and long-term scaling into global markets.

Addressing the Hidden Patient Population

A significant portion of people-tens of millions in the U.S. and Europe-do not visit the dentist regularly, leaving gum disease undetected and untreated. Magnasense's solution is designed for accessibility, making testing possible in broader healthcare and community settings, from primary care clinics to pharmacies. This not only creates business value but raises awareness and supports public health outcomes on a population scale.

A Platform for the Future: Expanding into Chronic Disease Prevention

The periodontal disease reader is only the beginning. Magnasense is developing its diagnostic platform to extend into other high-impact chronic diseases, including:

• Pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes prevention

• Cardiometabolic disease markers

• Future saliva-based diagnostic panels

As global healthcare systems push for earlier detection and decentralized testing, Magnasense is positioned to become a leading provider of personalized preventative care.

Rights Issue to Accelerate Market Readiness of Saliva-Based Diagnostics

Magnasense AB is currently raising capital through a rights issue to support the continued development of the saliva-based diagnostic solution, finalize regulatory pathways, and expand commercial partnerships. With a clear go-to-market strategy, and a growing global focus on preventative care, the rights issue represents an opportunity to support Magnasense in the next wave of decentralized health innovation.

To learn more, please watch the latest video on our diagnostic technology: Watch the Video https://www.magnasense.com/investor-relations/presentations/

For additional information, please contact:

Marco Witteveen, CEO, Magnasense AB

Email: ir@magnasense.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se

About Magnasense AB

Magnasense is a Swedish diagnostics company founded in 2019 to offer tests to monitor and optimize the dosage of biological drugs via its unique patented technology platform. In June 2020, Magnasense was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's ambition is, in addition to bringing innovative diagnostic technology to the market, to make diagnostics more accessible, easier to use and to provide accurate and easily transferable results. For more information, see Magnasense's website www.magnasense.com.