Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
WKN: A2P7ZC | ISIN: SE0014401121
Frankfurt
25.06.25 | 08:59
0,000 Euro
-95,56 % -0,009
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 09:05 Uhr
Magnasense AB: Magnasense AB receives decision on penalty fee from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("SFSA") has decided to impose a fine of SEK 12 million on Magnasense AB ("Magnasense" or the "Company") for violations of MAR.

On 14 April 2023, the SFSA started an investigation into the Company's handling of inside information. The investigation has now been completed and the SFSA has found that Magnasense on multiple occasions has violated article 17.1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("MAR") in connection with the Company's disclosures of information to the market during the period 4 May 2021 up until 27 October 2021. The SFSA's decision means that the Company shall pay a penalty fee of SEK 12 million.

For additional information, please contact:

Marco Witteveen, CEO
Email: ir@magnasense.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | info@eminova.se

About Magnasense AB

Magnasense is a Swedish diagnostics company founded in 2019 to offer tests to monitor and optimize the dosage of biological drugs via its unique patented technology platform. In June 2020, Magnasense was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's ambition is, in addition to bringing innovative diagnostic technology to the market, to make diagnostics more accessible, easier to use and to provide accurate and easily transferable results. For more information, see Magnasense's website www.magnasense.com.

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | 08-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

This information is information that Magnasense is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-25 09:02 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
