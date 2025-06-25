Magnasense AB: Magnasense AB receives decision on penalty fee from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("SFSA") has decided to impose a fine of SEK 12 million on Magnasense AB ("Magnasense" or the "Company") for violations of MAR.

On 14 April 2023, the SFSA started an investigation into the Company's handling of inside information. The investigation has now been completed and the SFSA has found that Magnasense on multiple occasions has violated article 17.1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("MAR") in connection with the Company's disclosures of information to the market during the period 4 May 2021 up until 27 October 2021. The SFSA's decision means that the Company shall pay a penalty fee of SEK 12 million.

For additional information, please contact:

Marco Witteveen, CEO

Email: ir@magnasense.com

