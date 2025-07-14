Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7ZC | ISIN: SE0014401121 | Ticker-Symbol: 52Q
Frankfurt
25.06.25 | 12:54
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNASENSE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNASENSE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2025 22:40 Uhr
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnasense AB: The Letter of Intent with Subgen AI Limited regarding reverse takeover has been extended

Magnasense AB ("Magnasense" or the "Company") announces a further extension of the Letter of Intent regarding a potential reverse takeover (the "Transaction") with Subgen AI Limited ("Subgen"), a UK-based company. The Transaction was initially announced by the Company through a press release on 10 June 2025.

The term and exclusivity of the Letter of Intent have now been extended until 22 July 2025, providing additional time to finalize discussions and preparations. The contemplated transaction remains conditional upon, inter alia, the signing of a share purchase agreement no later than 22 July 2025. All other terms and conditions of the Letter of Intent as previously communicated by the Company remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact:
Marco Witteveen, CEO, Magnasense AB
Email: ir@magnasense.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is:
Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se

About Magnasense
Magnasense is a Swedish diagnostics company founded in 2019 to offer tests to monitor and optimize the dosage of biological drugs via its unique patented technology platform. In June 2020, Magnasense was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's ambition is, in addition to bringing innovative diagnostic technology to the market, to make diagnostics more accessible, easier to use, and to provide accurate and easily transferable results. For more information, see Magnasense's website www.magnasense.com.

This information is information that Magnasense is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-14 22:36 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.