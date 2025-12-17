Subgen AI AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Subgen AI AB on 17 December 2025

Subgen AI AB held an extraordinary general meeting on 17 December 2025, whereby a summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Determination of the remuneration to the auditor

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoice in accordance with customary charging standards.

Election of auditor

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to relieve Göteborgs Revision Kommanditbolag as the company's auditor and to elect Ernst & Young Aktiebolag as the new auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Ernst & Young Aktiebolag has notified that the authorised public accountant Johan Andersson will be the auditor-in-charge.

Stockholm on 17 December 2025

Subgen AI AB (publ)

Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO Subgen AI AB

Email: info@subgen.ai

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se

About Subgen AI

Subgen AI is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that develops both infrastructure and proprietary agent-centric AI-as-a-Service software, branded as Serenity Star. Its solutions are designed to scale and accelerate the adoption of AI across organizations. Subgen AI is experiencing rapid growth, building data centers and delivering services to clients in sectors such as healthcare, energy, legal, and human resources. Subgen AI operates across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. For more information, see Subgen AI's website https://subgen.ai/.