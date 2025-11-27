Subgen AI AB: Subgen AI announces strategic integration partnership with DISID to accelerate enterprise adoption

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Subgen AI AB ("Subgen AI" or the "Company"), a European provider of enterprise-grade generative AI infrastructure and software, today announced an increase to its partners network with a new strategic agreement with DISID, a leading Spanish technology consultancy specializing in digital transformation.

Subgen AI has expanded its partners network entering into a strategic partnership with DISID, enabling the company to integrate and deploy the Serenity Star platform with its clients. DISID - an expert in custom software, cloud architecture and system integration - will use Serenity Star to:

Automate business processes at their clients using Serenity Star's no-code/low-code workflow and agent orchestration tools.

Connect client systems to advanced AI solutions through Serenity Star

Deploy secure, enterprise AI agents in governed and compliant environments.

Deliver implementation, consulting and license management services for Serenity Star projects.

"Our partnership with DISID is a powerful validation of Serenity Star and what it enables. Enterprises are moving quickly to operationalize AI, and they need partners who can integrate these capabilities safely and at scale. DISID brings exactly that expertise. Each agreement like this extends the reach of our platform and underscores a clear trend in the market: industry leaders increasingly choose Subgen's technology as the foundation for building real, governed AI solutions," said Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO of Subgen AI.

With Serenity Star as the underlying AI engine, DISID can create and scale new AI-enhanced products and services for major organizations, without owning or modifying the platform's core technology. Subgen AI maintains full control of the platform while expanding its reach through a trusted, technically advanced partner.

This new partner is estimated to impact Subgen AI revenues by about 100,000 euros during 2026 and by approximately 600,000 euros over the next five years.

Based in Spain, DISID delivers mission-critical technology solutions to some of the country's most prominent organizations including Indra, a global technology and consulting leader collaborating with DISID on connected mobility and smart-road systems, Sacyr, an Ibex-35 listed infrastructure and services multinational, Mango, a global fashion retailer and Sanitas, a large insurance and healthcare provider.

About Subgen AI

Subgen AI is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that develops both infrastructure and proprietary agent-centric AI-as-a-Service software, branded as Serenity Star. Its solutions are designed to scale and accelerate the adoption of AI across organizations. Subgen AI is experiencing rapid growth, building data centers and delivering services to clients in sectors such as healthcare, energy, legal, and human resources. Subgen AI operates across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. For more information, see Subgen AI's website https://subgen.ai/. The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se