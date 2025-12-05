Subgen AI AB: Subgen AI Announces Partnership with Mindshore to Accelerate AI platform Serenity Star Adoption

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Subgen AI AB ("Subgen AI" or the "Company"), a European provider of enterprise-grade generative AI infrastructure and software, today announced a partnership with Mindshore, a Madrid-based IT consulting and software development firm specializing in GenAI implementation and enterprise system deployment with corporate clients across Europe and the Americas.

"Companies around the world are waking up to just how transformative enterprise AI can be, and demand for practical, scalable solutions has never been higher. Our partnership with Mindshore is an important step in meeting that demand. By combining their implementation expertise with our Serenity Star platform, we can help more organizations deploy AI quickly and securely - accelerating adoption and expanding the reach of Subgen's AI platform," said Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO of Subgen A.

This new partner is estimated to impact Subgen AI revenues by about 200,000 euros during 2026 and by approximately 1,000,000 euros annually in five years as the partnership scales over the coming years.

Subgen AI and Mindshore's non-exclusive implementation partnership enables Mindshore to provide professional services for deployment, configuration, and customization of the Serenity Star platform. Subgen AI maintains all direct licensing relationships with end clients, while Mindshore will provide implementation services. Mindshore will refer qualified opportunities to Subgen AI and receive referral commissions on closed deals.

Mindshore has worked with clients such as Globant, Global technology services company specializing in software development, IT consulting, cloud solutions, and AI-powered digital transformation for major enterprises and Santillana, a leading educational publishing company with over 60 years of experience, providing textbooks, digital resources, and educational content for students and educators.

As part of the partnership, Mindshore will:

• Deliver end-to-end implementation services including consulting, configuration, and deployment

• Develop custom solutions that integrate with Serenity* Star's capabilities

• Connect client systems to GenAI through custom-built connectors and APIs

• Refer qualified clients to Subgen AI for direct platform licensing

Partnership Structure

Subgen AI maintains all direct licensing relationships with end clients, while Mindshore provides implementation services. Mindshore will refer qualified opportunities to Subgen AI and receive referral commissions on closed deals.



For further information, please contact:

Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO Subgen AI AB

Email: ir@subgen.ai

About Subgen AI

Subgen AI is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that develops both infrastructure and proprietary agent-centric AI-as-a-Service software, branded as Serenity Star. Its solutions are designed to scale and accelerate the adoption of AI across organizations. Subgen AI is experiencing rapid growth, building data centers and delivering services to clients in sectors such as healthcare, energy, legal, and human resources. Subgen AI operates across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. For more information, see Subgen AI's website https://subgen.ai/. The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se